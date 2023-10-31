LeBronto was the moniker given to the Toronto Raptors in the middle of the 2010s because of how much LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers had dominated them. The team's core composed of Kyle Lowry, and DeMar DeRozan never got over the hump. Although, they had a realistic chance after being the first seed during the 2018 season. But, all of that crumbled in front of them. Norman Powell still vividly remembers what happened and he unveiled it in the latest Podcast P with Paul George episode presented by Wave Sports+ Entertainment.

“Something’s gotta change. We didn’t know what it was. Number one seed and we got swept. That doesn’t happen…We knew there needed to be an adjustment, we just didn’t know what. I thought it was going to be the coach. But, when DeMar got traded it was like oh everybody was glued to their phones like who’s next?” was the revelation made by Norman Powell as the Raptors struggled.

However, everything would work out after DeMar DeRozan got traded. Moreover, the LeBron James era would end in the Eastern Conference. This meant that they had the perfect opportunity to strike. Kawhi Leonard would become their primary star. Pascal Siakam would be an elite second option. Kyle Lowry would be the insanely good floor general. Fred VanVleet was their spark plug shot creator.

All of that mixed with four bounces to make the heart of Canada beat notched them the coveted Larry O'Brien trophy. Overall, this shakeup changed the course of NBA history and the Raptors benefitted from it the most.