It took the Toronto Raptors 26 years for the franchise to win its first NBA Championship. In 2019, Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, and the rest of the former Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors in 6 games for the title. Powell recently went on Paul George's podcast to discuss why Toronto could not win during the LeBron James-Cavs era.

Norman Powell says Cavs LeBron James was on another level

George asked Powell what contributed to the early Toronto team not being able to get over the hump. His answer was straightforward.

“LeBron James,” the former Raptors guard said via Podcast P with Paul George.

Powell continued, “This dude's mind is at a totally different level because he knows our stuff, he knows their stuff, and he telling the audibles for their team to adhere to our defensive schemes.”

Powell believes James' one-of-a-kind basketball IQ was one of the main reasons the superstar dominated the Raptors before he left for the Western Conference. James faced Toronto in the Playoffs three times between 2016 and 2018 and won every series. The last two series were sweeps.

James' IQ allows him to continue to be one of the top players in the NBA. Thankfully, he left the Eastern Conference for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017.

Toronto's quest to get back to the Finals has been rocky since 2019. Kawhi Leonard left, and Powell eventually joined him on the Los Angeles Clippers. The Raptors now have a trio of Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, and OG Anunoby.

Can Toronto get back NBA glory now that the 2023-24 NBA season has started?