The Toronto Raptors saw their season end with a crushing home loss to the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Play-In Tournament. Now, many questions swirl regarding the future of several players, including Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby. Another question mark is head coach Nick Nurse, who has been a popular name for the Houston Rockets in their coaching search.

However, OG Anonuby gave Nurse a glowing endorsement following the loss (h/t Michael Grange of Sportsnet).

“I think Nick’s a great coach, I love playing for him, he’s a very respected coach, my teammates love playing for him.”

That’s a big-time approval from Anunoby, and there is no denying that Nick Nurse is one of the better coaches available if he does leave Toronto. Nurse has compiled a 227-163 record since taking over as Raptors head coach, including an NBA title and an NBA Coach of the Year award.

Raptors star guard Fred VanVleet also praised Nurse (h/t Michael Grange).

“I would be surprised for the fact that we’ve never had conversations otherwise. Coach has my full support, I love playing for him. ”

The Rockets have become a possible landing spot for Nurse after they fired Stephen Silas. Houston revealed their scheduled interviews, and it was reported that Nurse would be a favorite — if he becomes available.

Whether or not Nick Nurse does become available remains to be seen, and going to the Rockets would most likely be a difficult move for the next year or two. However, their being in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes makes it a little more intriguing.