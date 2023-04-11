Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Houston Rockets finished the NBA season with a 22-60 record, tied for the worst in the Western Conference and second-worst in the entire NBA behind the Detroit Pistons. Right after the season ended, they fired head coach Stephen Silas, and now they are in the market for a new head coach.

There have been a ton of names floating around for the Rockets new head coach, but Shams Charania just revealed the scheduled interviews for Houston.

‘Sources: The Rockets are scheduling head coaching interviews with Golden State’s Kenny Atkinson, Toronto’s Adrian Griffin, ime udoka, Frank Vogel and James Borrego. Raptors’ Nick Nurse is expected to be a top target should he become available.’

Well, there you have it. The Rockets have scheduled interviews with five different candidates, with the biggest names being Kenny Atkinson, former Lakers HC Frank Vogel, and ex-Celtics HC Ime Udoka.

Stephen Silas’ departure was expected over the past few weeks, but it’s hard to blame him for not being able to win games. When he was hired, both Russell Westbrook and James Harden were on the roster, and the Rockets traded both away and went into a youthful rebuild.

The Rockets are now expected to be major players in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft.

As Shams mentions, Raptors head coach Nick Nurse will be a favorite if he becomes available, although it remains to be seen what his future in Toronto will be.

Vogel is a surprising name, although he should find another job after being fired from the Lakers a year ago. The Rockets roster has a ton of talent, and they are bound for a top pick in the draft, so there is a lot to love about this job for the candidates.