Toronto Raptors wing OG Anunoby has developed into one of the best defensive players in the NBA. He is one of the few players that legitimately can guard every position from point guard to center. Anunoby’s name was being heavily circulated in trade chatter leading up to the deadline with no shortage of teams interested in the lockdown defender. Despite the Raptors not having a particularly good season, they decided to hang onto Anunoby and try and make a playoff push rather than blow things up. His defensive versatility was on display during the Raptors win on Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets as he was matched up against MVP candidate and bruising big man Nikola Jokic. After the game, Anunoby gave an honest take on defending the reigning MVP as per Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports.

After matching up with a player like Jokic, does Anunoby look at the boxscore to gauge how he did? OG: “Yeah, I do. He had a great night still. He’s a great player. He was still 10-for-13. Yeah, he’s a great player. He’s an incredible player. It’s tough guarding a guy like him.” — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 15, 2023

Despite OG Anunoby’s best efforts, Nikola Jokic still finished with a stat line of 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists while shooting an efficient 10-13 from the field and 100 percent from the free-throw line on eight attempts. That’s not a knock on Anunoby’s defense at all. Jokic is just that hard to defend, that’s why he’s the current back-t0-back MVP and a favorite to win the award again.

The Raptors will have a decision to make on Anunoby in the offseason. He is signed to a long-term contract but if the team decides to pull the plug on this roster, he could be traded. His defensive versatility would be a huge boost to any contending team. It would be wise though for the Raptors to hold on to their young wing. He’s only 25-years-old and capable of being featured in a potential rebuild. Defensive aces like that do not simply grow on trees.