Published November 27, 2022

By Jack Winter · 2 min read

Pascal Siakam’s return seems imminent.

The Toronto Raptors star posted a video on Twitter Sunday morning of his recent rehabilitation from a strain in his right adductor muscle, hinting that he’ll be back in the lineup for Monday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

His plan is always better than mine ❤️🙏🏾#doingitforyou🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/02mIw8g3lo — pascal siakam (@pskills43) November 27, 2022

Check the fine print on the opening slide of that video. Below “SUNDAY SERVICE” reads “PS43 Absent Duration: November 4 – November 28.”

Siakam last played in his team’s hard-fought loss to the Dallas Mavericks on November 4th, exiting in the third quarter with the injury that’s sidelined for the past three weeks. He practiced in full multiple times last week, and is currently listed as questionable for Monday’s tilt with the Cavaliers.

Siakam was playing the best basketball of his career before going down, staking an early claim for All-NBA honors by averaging 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game, all career-highs. His development as an on-ball playmaker was especially impressive, affording the Raptors a much-needed driver of consistent offense in the halfcourt.

Toronto enters Monday’s action at 10-9, 5-5 since Siakam was sidelined in early November.

But the Raptors have a -2.6 net rating over that timeframe, per NBA.com/stats, scoring at a bottom-10 rate. Their offensive rating with Siakam on the floor this season? 116.6, a number that would rank second in the league behind the Boston Celtics’ top-ranked mark.

Toronto weathered the storm during Siakam’s absence, managing .500 basketball even as other key contributors also missed time with injury. Expect the Raptors to be an even tougher out for opponents now that he’ll be back on the floor.