Injuries across the NBA will play a huge role in how the trade deadline plays out.

Thursday marked exactly four weeks until the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline, a time where numerous All-Star players could wind up being on the move. Pascal Siakam, Zach LaVine, and Dejounte Murray are the names that have dominated NBA headlines and trade rumors in recent weeks. All three Eastern Conference stars are seen as elite offensive weapons that could be of benefit to many teams in this league that are looking to make serious playoff pushes.

Aside from all the discussion surrounding who could be and who won't be dealt ahead of the trade deadline, the greatest factor that always tends to have its impact on how things play out are injuries, hence why the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are two prominent voices in the Western Conference right now.

The Warriors have several concerns when it comes to injuries. Veteran point guard Chris Paul suffered a fractured left hand and recently underwent surgery, leaving him out of the rotation until sometime in February. Gary Payton II is likely out until the end of January at the very earliest due to a left hamstring injury, and now Moses Moody is scheduled to undergo an MRI for a calf injury he suffered in the Warriors' 36-point home loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. Making matters worse, Golden State is 17-20 on the season ahead of Friday night's game against the Chicago Bulls, rapidly seeing their playoff hopes slip away.

When it comes down to how the trade deadline is going to play out, the Warriors are going to have their fingerprints all over trade talks. Change is inevitable for this franchise, one that has raised four championship banners since 2015. The days of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green controlling the NBA are long gone, leading to the Warriors' front office led by new general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. to face some very tough decisions.

Warriors face definition of ‘insanity'

When the Warriors began the season 6-2, it truly seemed like they were on a path to revenge stemming from their early playoff exit in the Western Conference Semifinals. That has not been the case, especially since it appears as if all the life and will to fight has been stolen from this organization. The Warriors are a broken team right now, one that continues to claim everything will change when all has seemed to worsen as the season goes along.

Time is running out for Golden State to make a positive change. With a high tax bill and the league's highest payroll, the Warriors have to be extremely careful with how they navigate the trade deadline this season. However, the need to change has presented itself to management, with Curry seemingly giving the green light to any move that sets the team on a path to success.

“We have a standard that's pretty evident that if things stay the same, that's the definition of insanity, right? Keep doing the same thing expecting a different result,” Curry said in his postgame remarks on Wednesday night. “As players and what we can do, we have to control our effort, our focus, our competitiveness. Control the things that we can on the court. Like every NBA season, every organization, that stuff works itself out. You can't let yourself get distracted.”

Trade rumors focused on the Warriors continue to circulate around the NBA world with one big question presenting itself:

Will the Warriors actually consider moving on from Klay Thompson, Draymond Green or any of their other core players?

The Warriors want to, and expect to, win this season. What their record says right now has no impact on how this team plays moving forward. This is why the front office is operating with the mindset that Curry is their only untouchable in trade talks, something The Athletic's Shams Charania recently alluded to.

Now, this is not to say that the Warriors are actively looking to trade Thompson or Green. In fact, the Warriors don't have any desire to trade either player and would instead prefer finding ways to add talent around them, league sources told ClutchPoints. With this said, if there was a trade on the table that Golden State was highly interested in and it involved either Thompson or Green, serious consideration would be given. Owner Joe Lacob would have the final say on a move like this being made, and it is believed that Curry would be consulted on the matter as well.

There are then questions about how injuries to Paul, Payton, and now Moody play a role in the Warriors' trade deadline plans. The Warriors have already started discussing scenarios that could present themselves over the next few weeks in which Paul's $30.8 million contract could be utilized in a trade to add value, sources said. The veteran's injury comes at a very inopportune time for the franchise seeing as Green has yet to return to the court from his injury.

Andrew Wiggins's future, Pascal Siakam interest

In addition to Paul being discussed, the Warriors have also held internal conversations about moving former All-Star wing Andrew Wiggins ahead of the trade deadline, sources said. Just this past week, Marc Stein reported that there's a belief amongst rival teams that the Warriors will consider trading Wiggins. Out of any trade deadline rumor and talk out there, this one is very real.

Wiggins has struggled to find his identity with Golden State this season and continues to make a minimal impact since head coach Steve Kerr moved him to the bench. The 28-year-old is in the first year of a $109 million contract extension he signed with the team in 2022 after their championship run.

What kind of value the Warriors could get for Wiggins is a major unknown, as his inability to be productive this season has raised a level of concern for teams that would be in need of a wing like the former first overall pick. Hypothetically speaking, if the Warriors were pursue a trade with the Toronto Raptors for a big name like Siakam, Wiggins would very likely be involved in said trade. Then again, the Warriors would still need to come up with more financial capital to move in order to possible acquire Siakam, who is on an expiring $37.8 million contract.

Siakam and the Raptors have caused the trade market to stall out slightly in the sense that the All-Star big man is not giving any assurances to teams showing interest. The 29-year-old has the ability to walk away in the offseason from any team he could potentially be traded to and sign a lucrative offer with another organization in free agency. Various teams have operated with caution due Siakam's interest to become a free agent, yet the Warriors' interest has not changed, league sources told ClutchPoints. A move to trade for Siakam would not have to be a long-term commitment for Golden State seeing as they would be able to get out of long-term contracts, which opens up options with Thompson set to hit free agency in the summer.

The Warriors can operate as both sellers and buyers at the trade deadline this season, selling a player like Wiggins in order to open up financial flexibility and acquire secondary talent that can fill the gaps on the roster. The Brooklyn Nets have Spencer Dinwiddie, Royce O'Neale, and Dorian Finney-Smith as key veteran players on the trade block. Also in the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers could take a look at moving Caris LeVert and/or Isaac Okoro, especially if they would be getting a two-way wing like Wiggins. Out in the Western Conference, the Utah Jazz are open for business with Jordan Clarkson, Kelly Olynyk, and Collin Sexton being their best trade assets.

There has also been some mention of Dejounte Murray being a name the Warriors could entertain. Unless Golden State moved Paul to the Atlanta Hawks or another team while also parting ways with Moody and a future first-round pick in the process, it is hard to envision a deal getting done here. Murray also brings a long-term veteran extension, something that is not favorable to the Warriors, a high tax-paying team already. With that said, the Hawks are willing to move Murray ahead of the deadline in order to bring in valuable assets that present future value, sources said.

These are just a few of the teams that will have secondary assets available in which the Warriors could explore trade opportunities. From Wiggins to Paul to Payton to the youth on their roster, the Warriors are going to make a change that puts them in the best position to find success financially, as well as on the court.

So what should we expect to see from Golden State? It continues to look likely that the Warriors will make moving Wiggins a priority over the course of the next couple of weeks.

Ja Morant's injury silences Grizzlies

Prior to news of Ja Morant's shoulder injury, the Memphis Grizzlies were exploring opportunities to improve their roster ahead of the trade deadline, sources said. Still within reach of the play-in tournament, the Grizzlies saw their energy and intensity return with the All-Star guard back on the court alongside Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane. Marcus Smart returning to the court also presented belief that this team would have what it takes to get back involved in the playoffs picture.

Morant is now set to miss the remainder of the season after undergoing labrum surgery in his right shoulder, while Smart is now expected to be out through the All-Star break after suffering a severe right ring finger injury. Throw Steven Adams' year-long knee injury and Brandon Clarke's Achilles injury in the mix, and the Grizzlies have almost half a rotation on the shelf.

Bane and Jackson are the only two consistent starters remaining on the court for the Grizzlies, a team that is now expected to lay low at the trade deadline, sources said. General manager Zach Kleiman and his front office are always staying aggressive when it comes to trade talks. A clear example of this is Memphis going out and getting Smart this offseason while the Boston Celtics acquired Kristaps Porzingis. Even with the desire to add more talent, the Grizzlies understand the position they are in and are expected to use the remainder of the season to evaluate the youthful talents on their roster.

The Grizzlies own their first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, which they do have the option of swapping with the Phoenix Suns. This gives Kleiman and Memphis the opportunity to add another lottery pick to this roster, or potentially make another big splash during the offseason by leveraging said draft pick. Bane and Jackson are not going anywhere, nor is the team showing interest in moving Smart before they even had the chance to see him play alongside Morant.

The general belief amongst league executives who spoke with ClutchPoints is that the Grizzlies will continue to make calls and get a gauge for what the trade market is looking like. However, they are not expected to make a significant roster change at this time.

Time for change in Los Angeles?

A lot is happening in the state of California pertaining to the NBA. The Sacramento Kings continue to show interest in Siakam, the Los Angeles Clippers are thriving with their quartet of stars, the Warriors are on the verge of flipping their roster after recently claiming a title, and the Los Angeles Lakers are once again in the spotlight.

Fans of the Lakers expect Rob Pelinka and his Lakers front office to make some sort of big move at the trade deadline every single year, and the trade machine seems to be their best friend. From Zach LaVine to Dejounte Murray to Bojan Bogdanovic to Malcolm Brogdon, the people of Los Angeles consistently demand star power, always forgetting that there is a thing called the salary cap and that the team still has two superstars.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are the focal points of a team that has taken a step backwards since their success during the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament. Since claiming this title and raising an in-season tournament banner, the Lakers have dropped in the Western Conference standings, now on the verge of being on the outside of the play-in tournament region. Darvin Ham and the Lakers continue to hear all the external noise, but the focus within the organization remains what it was at the start of the season: Win by any means possible.

Hearing his name come up in terms of being on the hot seat, the Lakers are not expected to move on from Ham in the middle of the season, sources said. Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss still believe Ham is the right coach for this team. As long as that belief exists, he will be the man on the sideline in Los Angeles. Pressure to win right now has begun to mount internally, though, and frustrations exist in the locker room, leading to league-wide speculation about Ham's future.

Pertaining to the trade deadline, the Lakers will need to decide if they want to invest a lot of money into another impactful player.

If they want him, the Lakers can absolutely go out and trade for LaVine right now. In fact, he is the player who checks off a lot of boxes for them in terms of being a playmaker and ball handler who can push the tempo as a scorer. The Chicago Bulls are interested in trading LaVine ahead of the deadline and will be more than happy to discuss opportunities with the Lakers seeing as the All-Star does not hold much of a market right now. There is no market for LaVine right now due to the near-$138 million still remaining on his contract past this season.

Austin Reaves is the Lakers' best trade asset. Reaves is the player teams around the league also bring up in initial conversations with the Lakers, and he presents a path to Los Angeles possibly bringing in a third star like LaVine. On Jan. 15, Reaves becomes trade eligible, along with forward Rui Hachimura, who has recently missed time due to a calf injury. Another injury, another concern for the Lakers.

Although his production has been steady when on the court, Hachimura's role with the Lakers has been somewhat underwhelming. Between being left out of some rotations and not being allowed to take advantage of his scoring abilities, Hachimura has been an afterthought for the Lakers at times alongside LeBron, Davis, and Reaves. When evaluating the trade market, Los Angeles would much rather prefer to negotiate the idea of dealing Hachimura than Reaves. The same can be said about D'Angelo Russell, who the Lakers are willing to move on from, league sources told ClutchPoints.

Russell signed a two-year, $36 million contract with the Lakers in the offseason that contains a $18.6 million player option for next season. But the Lakers have not found any success really when talking with teams about Russell. Despite being on a somewhat favorable contract compared to other players said to be available, there are not many rosters around the league that have a need for his skill set at that price.

Outside of LaVine, Murray is another intriguing name to talk about in connection with Los Angeles because of his ties to Klutch Sports and agent Rich Paul. The Lakers have been notorious for working with Paul, LeBron's agent and close friend, for years. Pursuing Murray would indeed put the Lakers in a better spot, especially if they can move Russell in the process. The caveat here is the Hawks do not view Russell as a better option, both short-term and long-term, than Murray, sources said. Reaves, on the other hand, presents upside because of his abilities to create both with and without the ball in his hands next to a player like Trae Young.

The Hawks would undoubtedly request Reaves in any trade scenario involving Murray, an idea Yahoo Sports recently discussed.

So, how do the Lakers improve with the trade deadline approaching? The short answer to this i the Lakers are evaluating all of their options, one of which involves maintaining what they have with this roster. The Lakers have yet to really see their roster at full strength due to some minor injuries. While they have struggled as of late, this team has impactful players like Reaves, Hachimura, Russell, and Jarred Vanderbilt, all of whom can make a difference offensively, or defensively in Vanderbilt's case. Taking on a massive contract in order to get a little more production on offense could prove to put Los Angeles in a similar situation to the one they were in not too long ago with Russell Westbrook.

Other notes and rumors around the NBA

Dallas Mavericks – The general belief amongst league executives that spoke with ClutchPoints this week is the Dallas Mavericks do not have the capital to be able to pursue a highly named player on the trade block like Pascal Siakam. However, this has not stopped the Mavs from thinking about making a big splash. The Mavericks only have the ability to deal an outright first-round pick in 2026, assuming their 2024 first-round pick goes to the New York Knicks this year, and Dallas has continued to keep Josh Green out of trade discussions. Tim Hardaway Jr., Richaun Holmes, Maxi Kleber, Jaden Hardy, and rookie Olivier-Maxence Prosper are the players outside of Green that Dallas can try to put together a trade package with. Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith has maintained a lot of respect within the walls of the Mavs organization ever since they traded him for Kyrie Irving last year, and the veteran wing is expected to be available in trade talks.

Indiana Pacers – Pascal Siakam and Kyle Kuzma continue to be two forwards brought up in connection with the Indiana Pacers during conversations with league personnel. The Pacers are searching for an immediate upgrade at the forward positions and are willing to give up a draft pick to do so. Lauri Markkanen would be the dream addition for Indiana, but the Jazz have not made Markkanen readily available. Instead, teams that have inquired about Markkanen have been met with the conversation of “What will you offer?” Keep an eye on a player like Jerami Grant for the Pacers should the Portland Trail Blazers actually be willing to move on from the veteran.

New Orleans Pelicans – The New Orleans Pelicans have been searching for ways to add win-now, cost-effective talents. While they do not want to change their roster up too much, Larry Nance Jr. and Kira Lewis Jr. could be packaged together, allowing New Orleans to target an impactful “sixth-man-like” player. Washington Wizards guard Tyus Jones would be a perfect fit alongside CJ McCollum in the backcourt given his playmaking abilities and the fact that he is in the final year of his contract.

Philadelphia 76ers – As relayed recently in ClutchPoints' tradable players story, the expectation around the league is that the Philadelphia 76ers are wanting to add at least one more guard next to soon-to-be All-Star Tyrese Maxey. The 76ers are looking to maintain financial flexibility heading into the offseason, according to sources, which is why it seems unlikely that executive Daryl Morey and Philadelphia will go after another All-Star at the deadline. Pursuing an impact player on the back end of his contract making decent money can be achieved by packaging Robert Covington and Furkan Korkmaz together, two players the Sixers would have no problem parting ways with for an upgrade.

Phoenix Suns – With their Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker healthy, the Phoenix Suns have set out on their path to try and conquer the Western Conference. Internally, the Suns believe there is still room to improve with the limited tradable assets that they have. Along with a few second-round picks, some of which carry protections and stipulations, the Suns are open to moving Nassir Little and would also entertain the idea of trading Grayson Allen as well in order to add an experienced wing, league sources told ClutchPoints. Brooklyn Nets forwards Royce O'Neale and Dorian Finney-Smith are key names to watch in connection to Phoenix, although the Nets will likely receive better offers for either veteran from another team.

Sacramento Kings – It has become clear that the Sacramento Kings are wanting to add an impactful forward. They offered Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter for Pascal Siakam, but were turned down and talks have stalled between them and the Raptors. What if the Kings pursued another forward instead, one with championship experience that Monte McNair has always been high on? Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma is a name being whispered amongst NBA personnel in regards to the Kings in recent days after their attempts to pursue Siakam went south. Jan. 15 is also right around the corner, the day that Kuzma becomes trade-eligible. Do what you will with this information.