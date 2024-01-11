The Warriors are interested in acquiring Pascal Siakam.

The Golden State Warriors' 2023-24 season continues to unravel following another blowout loss at home, this time to the New Orleans Pelicans. It's still unknown what changes Golden State will make at the trade deadline. However, it is becoming clearer with every loss that a change is needed. One of the reported Warriors trade targets is Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam.

It is worth wondering just what Raptors GM Masai Ujiri would want from the Warriors in a trade involving Siakam. According to Matt Moore of Action Network, Toronto “would have an interest in Jonathan Kuminga or Moses Moody as the centerpiece of a deal.” In addition, the report mentioned that a potential deal would also bring Andrew Wiggins back home, which would excite Canadian fans in Toronto.

Moore also speculated whether the Warriors would be willing to move either Draymond Green or Klay Thompson, who have been vital pieces to their four championship runs over the past decade. If Golden State insists on including one of them in the Siakam trade, Ujiri could place a heftier asking price to take on one of the aging stars.

Warriors are falling apart

The Warriors are a mess with all the storylines surrounding the franchise. Thompson has been a shell of himself and so has Wiggins. Green can't seem to control his actions and has been suspended twice this season. Kuminga and Moody are frustrated with their lack of a consistent role. And Stephen Curry, the man who ran and continues to run this sputtering engine, just looks absolutely gassed with everything.

NBA fans could very well be seeing the last of the Golden State dynasty as they knew it.

Raptors making moves

As for the Raptors, the franchise seems to be embracing a rebuild after it traded away OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks just before 2023 ended.

Pascal Siakam has become a hot name on the trade market and several teams, including the Warriors, are interested in acquiring the two-time All-Star from Toronto. Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer added Thursday that the Dubs have discussed Siakam “internally,” while The Athletic's Anthony Slater said the two teams have talked about a deal “in recent weeks.”