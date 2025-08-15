Veteran player Chris Paul, who will now suit up for the Los Angeles Clippers, has experienced nearly everything the NBA offers, both on and off the court. The 40-year-old point guard entered the league in 2005 as the fourth overall pick in the Draft by the New Orleans Hornets, winning Rookie of the Year before earning the first 12 All-Star selections. His career has taken him from the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina to a controversial blocked trade to the Lakers, eventually landing with the Clippers amid the Donald Sterling scandal that paved the way for Steve Ballmer's record $2 billion purchase of the franchise.

Paul also made his mark as the NBA Players Association president, guiding the league through labor disputes, the pandemic, and leadership changes. In Phoenix, he helped lead the Suns to the 2021 NBA Finals. Last season, he played all 82 games with the San Antonio Spurs, mentoring rising star Victor Wembanyama. Over 20 seasons, Paul ranks second all-time in assists and steals, and has earned more than $400 million in salary. He will add to that with a one-year, $3.6 million contract to return to the Clippers.

Now, on the verge of his 21st season — a milestone only six players have reached — Paul is preparing to launch his post-NBA business strategy. On Thursday, he announced the creation of The Chris Paul Collective (TCPC), an entity that will house his companies, investments, and nonprofit, The Chris Paul Family Foundation. Among its holdings are the snack brand Good Eat'n and the production company Ohh Dip!!! Entertainment, and a minority stake in NWSL club Angel City FC.

The TCPC portfolio also includes stakes in recovery technology company Hyperice, the Rajasthan Royals cricket team, luxury watch platform WatchBox, and The Soccer Tournament (TST). Former Octagon executive David Schwab will serve as president. The launch coincides with National Black Business Month, aligning with Paul's support of Black-owned businesses such as Slutty Vegan, Goalsetter, and PlayersTV.

Another area TCPC is looking to grow is The Playbook Group, a network of youth basketball academies and camps that has developed players like Jayson Tatum, Ja Morant, and Cooper Flagg. The youth sports market is estimated to have $40 billion in annual revenue. Paul sees another opportunity to lift young people up and teach them financial literacy.

“Most guys in the locker room are talking about cars, music, women, all these different things. We've got to normalize talking about finance and money,” Paul said, according to Forbes.