JJ McCarthy is preparing for the second season of his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings. After seeing his first year end early due to injury, he is back to play in his first-ever campaign as he got importance advice from star receiver Justin Jefferson.

McCarthy made his preseason debut in the Vikings' 20-10 win over the Houston Texans. He completed four passes out of seven attempts for 30 yards.

While he practices with the team to finish up training camp and the preseason, McCarthy recalled a recent conversation he had with Jefferson. What the star receiver said to the young quarterback shows the awareness he already has about how opposing defenses will play against him.

“I was talking to Jets the other day in the locker room and telling him the situation, and he's like, ‘Dude, there's going to be a lot of teams this year that are going to show one thing on and film, and then when they come play us, when they play me, they're going to show a different thing.' So yeah, it was great to get exposed to that early on,” McCarthy said.

“Just like training camp has been this entire time, great learning lessons and capitalizing on situations.”

What's next for JJ McCarthy, Vikings

It will be a big season for JJ McCarthy, being the Vikings' starting quarterback for the 2025 season.

McCarthy didn't get his chance in 2024 after tearing his meniscus during the preseason. He successfully underwent surgery, which he seems to have made a full recovery as he looks to continue where he left off.

Minnesota exceeded expectations by finishing with a 14-3 record last year, clinching a playoff berth with Sam Darnold as their starting quarterback amid McCarthy's absence. However, they crashed out early after losing 27-9 to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card round.

The Vikings will hope to have a similar record in the regular season this year. They will start the campaign on the road, facing the Chicago Bears on Sept. 8 at 7:15 p.m. ET.