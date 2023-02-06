Scottie Barnes made headlines yet again on Sunday night after leading the Toronto Raptors to a big win over a Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies side. The Raptors played from behind for virtually the entire ballgame only for Barnes to come up in the clutch to deliver a 106-103 win over the Grizzlies in the FedExForum.

This was by no means Barnes’ best game of his career, with the reigning Rookie of the Year finishing with 16 points on 7-of-15 shooting to go along with seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, two blocks, two triples, and four turnovers in 35 minutes of action. However, Scottie stepped it up when it mattered the most, hitting clutch shot after clutch shot for Toronto down the stretch. This also included a game-winning deuce all over Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner Jaren Jackson Jr:

Scottie Barnes hit the CLUTCH shot for the Raptors to get away with the 106-103 WIN 🔥pic.twitter.com/GcZNPnxLzA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 6, 2023

This was also far from the first time that Scottie Barnes came up clutch for the Raptors. In fact, this has been a bit of a habit for the 21-year-old. So much so, that Barnes has actually made more clutch shots this season than Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, and Jayson Tatum. This comes via Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports.

Barnes is currently 24-of-40 from the field in the final five minutes when the game is within five points. He is tied with Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox for the highest field goal percentage in the entire league (60%). Moreover, Scottie’s 24 made clutch shots this year is more than those that Steph (22), Dame (21), and Tatum (21) have scored. He’s also been more clutch — at least in terms of shots made in crunch time — than Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, Trae Young, Kyrie Irving, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Kevin Durant.