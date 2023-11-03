Toronto Raptors power forward Scottie Barnes has enjoyed a very strong start to the 2023-24 NBA season so far.

On Thursday evening, Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors dropped to 2-4 on the young 2023-24 season with a road loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite the Raptors' subpar start to the campaign, Barnes looks poised to have a breakout year this season, as he has gotten off to a torrent start throughout the team's first six games.

In fact, Barnes etched his name alongside a franchise legend in the Raptors' history books with his game against the Sixers, becoming the first Toronto player since Chris Bosh in 2007 to score 20 or more points in five straight games at age 22 or younger, per ESPN Stats & Info. Barnes scored 24, to go along with eight rebounds and eight assists, in the loss to Philadelphia.

The 2023-24 season is the third season in the NBA for Scottie Barnes. After winning the NBA Rookie of the Year Award for his performance in 2021-22, Barnes was up and down throughout the 2022-23 season, not quite showing the improvement that Raptors' fans had hoped for in his sophomore campaign.

However, those concerns appear to have diminished so far this season, as Barnes has shown off a much-improved jump shot to go along with a noticeably higher level of confidence and situational awareness to establish himself as the Raptors' best player throughout the first six games of the year.

Whether that will be enough to carry a questionably-constructed Raptors roster to enough wins to generate an NBA playoffs birth is a different question; however, at just 22 years old, Toronto certainly appears to have a young building block on its hands in Barnes.