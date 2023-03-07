On Monday night, the Toronto Raptors, a team with a below .500 record, were in control of their contest against the Denver Nuggets for much of the game. In fact, they led the contest for over 44 minutes of game time – no small feat against the best team in the Western Conference. However, as Fred VanVleet put it, the game went down the gutter in the final minute for the Raptors after official Scott Foster decided to eject Scottie Barnes from the game for protesting a foul call.

While Barnes’ ejection is enough to spark some outrage from Raptors fans, Foster’s rationale for throwing him out of the game would only serve to confuse, not clarify. In the Pool Report, Foster said that Barnes made some comments that questioned the integrity of the officials.

“He was ejected on one technical foul because he used verbiage that which directly questioned the integrity of the crew,” Foster said, via NBA.com.

It’s inexplicable enough that Scottie Barnes drew a technical foul after the Raptors sophomore said after the game that he was merely talking to himself; it’s even more confounding that an official would toss a player for just one technical foul, which essentially sealed the deal for the Nuggets after they made it a two-possession ballgame following the referees’ gift.

Even Andre Iguodala expressed his befuddlement over Scott Foster’s decision, especially given the timing and impact of the call in the playoff race.

As a result, the Raptors fall to 32-34; instead of surpassing the Atlanta Hawks as the 8-seed, which would give them a more favorable play-in tournament predicament.