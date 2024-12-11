The Toronto Raptors have been a feisty team so far this season, but they'll once again be without one of their top stars for the foreseeable future, according to ESPN's Sham Charania.

“Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes is expected to miss several weeks with a right ankle injury suffered on Monday, sources tell ESPN. Barnes is averaging career highs of 20.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists this season,” Chams wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Barnes will be re-evaluated in one week, per the team's press release.

Barnes missed time earlier this season with an orbital fracture, and this injury will be another hit to his season. While Barnes recovers, RJ Barrett will mostly take over as the go-to option for the Raptors.

Raptors lose Scottie Barnes with ankle injury

During the Raptors game against the Knicks, Scottie Barnes landed on Karl-Anthony Towns' foot while trying to contest a shot at the basket. Barnes went down and continuously kept saying “I can't feel my foot” as his teammates tried to help him out. Barnes is the Raptors' best player, and coming into the season, he knew the responsibility that would be put on his shoulders.

His teammates also believe in his as a leader, and earlier this season, RJ Barrett spoke highly of Barrett's leadership.

“He's probably the most unselfish superstar [I've probably ever seen]… It's great. It just kinda sets the tone for everybody else.”

So far, Barnes has missed time with an orbital fracture, and he'll miss more time this season with the ankle injury. The Raptors are only 7-18, but they've competed more times than not this season. They're a young team that could sneak up on anybody during the season, and if they continue to build around what they have, they should get better every year.

As of now, the hope is that Barnes can have a good recovery and be able to return back to the floor healthy.