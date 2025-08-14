The Toronto Blue Jays' loss to the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night dropped them to 70-51. While Blue Jays All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ended Cade Horton's scoreless inning streak, it wasn't enough to get the win. However, Kevin Gausman delivered another excellent start. John Schneider's ace has been good, but Eric Lauer is pushing Jose Berrios at the end of the rotation.

Lauer's emergence has been the biggest surprise of Toronto's season. The former Milwaukee Brewer has blossomed into a dominant starter in the second half of the regular season. It is not a coincidence that the Blue Jays' ascension in the standings happened at the same time as Lauer's dominant stretch. He gives Schneider another lethal weapon to put on the mound.

The Blue Jays have about a month and a half to figure out what their playoff rotation looks like. However, Toronto has to worry about holding off the Boston Red Sox in the American League East, first. Having a pitcher like Lauer at the back of the rotation gives Schneider security. While Berrios has been good at times this season, concerns about his consistency are real.

The Blue Jays acquired Shane Bieber from the Cleveland Guardians at the trade deadline. His rehab assignment is underway, but there is no telling how long it will take for him to get comfortable at the major league level. Schneider is running out of time to figure out who his top starters are heading into the postseason.

Max Scherzer let the Blue Jays down in his last start and is 41 years old. The odds of him being anywhere near his peak form in the playoffs are slim to none. That kind of uncertainty forces Schneider to look elsewhere for competent pitching. Luckily for him, Lauer is right there.

Lauer is a secure option in a playoff series

Heading into any playoff series, Gausman will be Toronto's ace. Schneider's top pitcher proved against Tarik Skubal that he can hold his own against the league's best pitchers. However, the options behind him come with a lot of risk. Scherzer's biggest issue is obviously his age and a lack of command. Berrios, on the other hand, tends to get hit hard when he is not on his game.

Lauer differs from both of them because of how steady he has been. Since the beginning of June, the veteran has not allowed more than three runs in a single start. While that streak might not continue into the postseason, he can help shut opponents down as the regular season runs down. Having a likely win at least once a week is what helps a team maintain a lead in their division.

In the postseason, hero performances from pitchers take center stage. Even this year, there will likely be a starter who goes near-flawless as his team goes on a run. Lauer is not one of those pitchers. However, his even-keel style of pitching could do wonders for a team with less playoff experience than their peers in the AL. The veteran can calm things down and guide the team to wins.

Lauer keeps the ball in the ballpark

This might seem like a small thing to point out. However, playoff games in any sport are predicated on momentum. Whichever team can seize it or turn it into its favor has a distinct advantage. In baseball, pivotal moments usually center around the ball leaving the ballpark on a massive home run. Luckily for Schneider, Lauer is excellent at not giving up the long ball.

Even as the Blue Jays fend off teams in the AL, Lauer does not let opponents feed off of his mistakes. The New York Yankees were caught off guard when Lauer helped lead Toronto right by them in the standings. The new star has not faced the Yankees yet this season, but he is a great matchup against them. Who better to throw against the team that is almost solely reliant on home runs?

Lauer has given up just ten home runs this season. That skill, combined with his consistency throughout 2025, is why his ERA sits at 2.82. He doesn't implode in any of his starts and rarely throws mistake pitches. Schneider already has an excellent pitcher leading the way for his team. All he needs from Lauer is five or six innings each time out so he can hand a lead to the bullpen.

Lauer takes pressure off of his teammates to be great

Lauer is making the case for him to be Schneider's No. 2 playoff starter behind Gausman. Berrios has created more drama than results for the Blue Jays lately. He and Chris Bassitt were doing well early in the season, but their pitching has become erratic. Bieber's return is on the horizon, but throwing him back into a big role could mess with his confidence late in the season.

Lauer can take the spotlight off of the rest of the rotation if he is given the chance. Schneider needs to start having tough conversations about what puts his team in the best position to win. While Scherzer's clash with Clayton Kershaw made headlines, he and the Blue Jays lost the game badly. It may be harsh, but the veteran is a better story than player at this point in his career.

Regardless of how the season finishes, the Blue Jays can look back and be proud. Toronto secured Guerrero Jr. for the future and found their way to the top of the standings. Now, it is time for Schneider and Co. to get greedy. They have what they need to secure a title, especially with Lauer at the top of his game. It's just a matter of handing him the reigns.