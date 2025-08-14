Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop icon Taylor Swift broke the internet on Wednesday with the premiere of the latest episode of the “New Heights” podcast.

Swift's appearance on Kelce's show with his brother, former NFL star Jason Kelce, finally happened. Fans had been clamoring for it since the celebrity couple began dating in 2023.

It was a well-planned and strategic move as Swift revealed her 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” on the podcast and shared other details about her latest work. At one point, the episode had 1.3 million viewers. Talk about reaching new heights.

It was so popular that it felt like a glitch in the matrix. Almost too literally. A technical difficulty happened during the airing, prompting “New Heights” to make an announcement.

“We hit a glitch but will be back shortly!” read the message on X.

Fans swiftly (pardon the pun) reacted as if the world was melting before their eyes.

“I'm crashing out,” said @tayvisnation.

“FIX IT OMG,” added @imnotpopbase.

“I thought it was over,” posted __glxz.

Article Continues Below

“Wait, is this a PLANNED glitch?” asked @TheTrentHarvey.

@deedeedott pointed out the irony that Swift has a bonus track called “Glitch,” saying in jest: “Alexa, play Taylor Swift – Glitch.”

Alexa play Taylor Swift – Glitch pic.twitter.com/2tqK0WXGBp — Deedee⸆⸉ (LAKings’ Version) (@deedeedott) August 14, 2025

“Taylor just broke YouTube,” commented @RabbitohCards.

The Chiefs have certainly witnessed the impact of the 35-year-old Swift. Their fanbase grew by 30%, according to Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt. Kelce's jersey sales, meanwhile, skyrocketed once his relationship with the award-winning singer-songwriter became public.

Even Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes credited Swift for the global popularity of the squad.

Aside from “The Life of a Showgirl,” which will be released in October, the 14-time Grammy Award winner also talked about her romance with Kelce, reclaiming the masters of her albums, and the “Eras Tour,” among others.