The NBA world remains captivated by Kyrie Irving’s blockbuster trade to the Dallas Mavericks. So much so, that it’s almost easy to forget about the fact that we have a full slate of NBA games for Sunday night. One of the highlights of the evening is the Memphis Grizzlies taking on the Toronto Raptors. Unfortunately, it won’t be the show most fans have been expecting following a pre-game injury update on Ja Morant.

Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. injury status vs. Raptors

Morant has turned out to be a late scratch less than an hour before tipoff. The Grizzlies announced on Twitter that their superstar point guard will be forced to sit out Sunday’s matchup with a sore wrist. Morant was initially tagged as questionable to play, and this development only confirms that the injury is a bit more serious than initially anticipated. There doesn’t seem to be any cause for panic for Memphis fans, though, and Ja should be back in the lineup sooner rather than later. Perhaps on Tuesday against the Chicago Bulls?

The silver lining for Grizzlies supporters here is that Jaren Jackson Jr. is good to go. JJJ was also questionable heading into the Raptors game with a sore right thigh, but he has since been upgraded to available. Steven Adams is still out of action for Memphis as he recovers from a PCL sprain in his right knee.

The Raptors, on the other hand, will be without OG Anunoby (left wrist sprain) and Otto Porter Jr. (left foot surgery).