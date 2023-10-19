The Golden State Warriors made a bit of a controversial decision this offseason when they traded Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul. It's not that Paul can't help the Warriors this season, but Poole is a developing young player who can still potentially reach another level to his game. Poole played a major role during the Warriors 2022 championship run, but after a preseason incident with Draymond Green last year, his future with the team was kind of sealed. Poole will have a larger role this year with the Wizards and his first half outburst against the New York Knicks in preseason on Wednesday will certainly have Warriors fans wishing he was still on their team.

Jordan Poole WENT OFF in the first half vs. the Knicks 👀 🔥 29 points

🔥 8-of-14 FG

🔥 4-of-8 3PT

🔥 9-of-10 FT pic.twitter.com/SqJm7cUR58 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 19, 2023

In the Wizards second to last preseason game, Jordan Poole went off for 29 points in the first half. He shot 57.1 percent (8-14) from the field, 50 percent (4-8) from the three point line and 90 percent (9-10) from the free throw line.

Poole was originally drafted by the Warriors with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He played his first four seasons of his career with the Warriors with improvement every season.

Last year, he averaged a career high 20.4 points per game, 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists with splits of 43 percent shooting from the field, 33.6 percent shooting from the three point line and 87 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Poole is in line to be a primary offensive option, something he never was going to have the chance to do with the Warriors. Time will tell if the Warriors made a mistake or not.