By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

This isn’t the season that the Toronto Raptors were envisioning after last year. After a first-round exit in 2022, hopes were high for the young Toronto roster. However, they have struggled mightily this season. One of the players struggling is Fred VanVleet, who has been dealing with multiple injuries this year. Despite his declining numbers, though, the Raptors aren’t pulling the trigger on a Fred VanVleet trade yet, per Josh Lewenberg.

“Masai Ujiri and Bobby Webster have both spoken openly about their intention to keep VanVleet in Toronto beyond this season. Despite the team’s recent setback and the re-evaluation process its prompted among the front office, there’s no indication that their stance on VanVleet has changed.”

Many fans have pinned the Raptors’ down-trodden season on Fred VanVleet’s struggles. They are right to some degree: the point guard is posting career-worst numbers this season from the field. However, a contributing factor to his struggles is his insane workload: since the bubble season, VanVleet only trails James Harden for the most minutes logged.

That kind of workload is sure to kill a player’s productivity, especially after consecutive seasons of doing so. Part of that is by necessity; the Raptors don’t really have a reliable guard rotation behind Fred VanVleet. Malachi Flynn can score, but Nick Nurse seems to not trust his defense. Dalano Banton is another project at PG that hasn’t panned out.

If the Raptors are not going to trade Fred VanVleet, then the next thing they must do is find a way to limit his minutes and give him some rest. Perhaps they could look at the trade market and hunt for some backup point guards?