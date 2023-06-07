What path will the Toronto Raptors go down during the 2023 NBA offseason?

The Raptors finished the 2022-23 season with a record of 41-41, putting them in ninth place in the Eastern Conference and a matchup against the Chicago Bulls in the Play-In Tournament. Toronto's season came to an end with a 109-105 loss to Chicago in Scotiabank Arena. The game saw former Raptors forward DeMar DeRozan score 23 points and hit 10 of his 19 shot attempts against the team that selected him with the ninth pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.

The Raptors will have to figure out what their future will look like after they fired head coach Nick Nurse in April. The Raptors have the No. 13 pick in the NBA Draft and 12 players who have the opportunity to return to the roster, according to Spotrac.

Toronto has made worthwhile selections with its draft picks in the past. It took center Christian Koloko with the 33rd pick in 2022 after they selected forward Scottie Barnes at No. 4 the year before. Barnes would go on to win the NBA's Rookie of the Year for the 2021-22 season, joining guard Damon Stoudamire and forward Vince Carter as the only Raptors to win the honors, according to NBA.com.

Who are some sneaky picks for the Raptors with the No. 13 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft? Will they be able to continue their streak of solid selections and lay out a much-needed foundation for the team's next head coach?

Jett Howard

Most of the Raptors' more significant contributors on offense, including forwards Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby, will at least have the option to return in the 2023-24 season.

Guards Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr., the team's second and third-highest scorers last season, are both on player options. Trent Jr. played in 66 games and started in 44 for the Raptors last year, ending the regular season with averages of 17.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Center Jakob Poeltl, who averaged 13.1 points and 3.2 offensive rebounds during his time in Toronto last season, is listed as an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

If any one of them were to move on to different teams, the Raptors may have to invest in more surefire scorers if they are going to usher in what could be a new era in Toronto basketball.

Jett Howard, a former 4-star prospect from Michigan, took second place on the Wolverines' roster with 14.2 points per game in 29 outings last season. The 6-foot-8-inch guard scored as many as 34 points against the Iowa Hawkeyes in January, hitting 12 of his 22 shots and seven of his 13 tries from the 3-point line as the Hawkeyes took a 93-84 victory in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Howard quickly showed his effectiveness on offense when he scored 21 points and dished five assists during his first game at Michigan, as highlighted during a March interview with ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony.

“I had to earn my spot to start, but I've never had this much freedom to show off my talent,” Howard said, via Givony. “This team needed my scoring and playmaking. Before the season it was my goal to be one-and-done.”

Howard will have to improve his efficiency if he is going to play a more significant role for the Raptors early on. But, even if the team's top scorers return to Toronto, Howard could provide valuable minutes at the two or the three spot if he is taken at No. 13.

Jalen Hood-Schifino

No team wouldn't benefit from having a player who can split time at the one and the two during their first few years in the league.

Guard Malachi Flynn will return to the Raptors in 2023 after he played in 53 games and started in two for Toronto last year. The 25-year-old guard was taken with the 29th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and has since played in 144 games and started in 21 during his three seasons in Toronto.

Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 6-foot-6-inch guard from Pittsburgh, Pa., played a key role on an Indiana roster that took second place in the Big Ten with 74.7 points per game. He showed off his scoring and playmaking ability during a January game against Iowa, where he earned 21 points and nine assists as Iowa defeated Indiana in a 91-89 win at Iowa City.

“Scorer and a playmaker,” A Big Ten coach told On3 National Basketball Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw in May. “He makes others better, but he is also capable of taking over a game scoring the basketball. He's tremendous in ball screens, and he reads coverages at a high level. He is good off the bounce, and he hits shots all over.”

Hood-Schifino can be a valuable depth at both guard spots and a potential guard for the future if he is available for the Raptors at No. 13. Toronto's bench took 30th place in the league last season with 4.3 assists per game, further highlighting the need for playmakers and distributors off the bench.

Dariq Whitehead

The Raptors will need to shore up their bench with more scoring options if they are going to make their way back into the NBA playoffs.

Toronto's bench scored 28 points per game last season, putting it at 29th in the NBA. It only placed ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers and took spots behind the Cleveland Cavaliers, Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks.

Whitehead, a 6-foot-7-inch forward from Duke, finished strong during his freshman season with the Blue Devils despite missing his first four games with a foot injury. He scored 16 points and hit four of his eight shot attempts during Duke's 85-78 win over Miami in the ACC Tournament Semifinal.

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer reflected on the growth of Whitehead following a 79-62 win over Louisville in February.

“I think it's just putting the value on himself that he's more than just a scorer,” Scheyer said, via On3 Sports. “The way he shot the ball? He does that in practice too.

“That's not just a fluke. He's a legit, really good shooter. The thing for him is adding an attack to the basket. Because game plans are gonna try and take away the three from him. He missed some finishes. I think he'll make those. The more he does that, the better.”

The former 5-star recruit underwent a right foot procedure, according to a Wednesday article from ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski. He is expected to be fully recovered for the start of NBA training camp.

Whitehead's shooting can provide a spark for a bench that shot at a 32.6% clip from the 3-point line, putting it in 27th in the league.