If the Kings offer the Raptors this deal for OG Anunoby, who says no?

The Sacramento Kings have started the season 15-9 and are a competitive team in the Western Conference. Sacramento had a breakout campaign last season, earning the third seed in the Western Conference. While Sacramento is playing well, they could make a trade to upgrade their roster. The Kings have been linked to the Toronto Raptors situation, as a Pascal Siakam or OG Anunoby trade could be available. If the Kings don't make a trade, they will still be a playoff-caliber team. However, if they want to jump to championship contention, a move could help them get there.

The star duo of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are still in place, paired with a solid core around them. Second-year forward Keegan Murray has continued to grow into a key piece of their core. Murray had a career night on Saturday, finishing with a career-high 47 points and a franchise-record 12 threes made. Murray's continued development will be pivotal to the Kings' improvement.

The key role players for Sacramento include Malik Monk, Harrison Barnes, and Kevin Huerter. Monk is the 6th man, playing a significant role as the bench scorer and facilitator. He has done a tremendous job, averaging 15 points per game and 5.2 assists. Monk is shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 42.7 percent from three.

With that said, here is the Kings' perfect OG Anunoby trade offer to the Raptors ahead of the 2024 deadline.

Raptors receive: Kevin Huerter, a 2026 unprotected first-round pick, and a 2028 lottery-protected first-round pick

Kings receive: OG Anunoby

While the Kings have played well, adding an elite wing defender in Anunoby would help tremendously. Toronto will likely sell as they are 10-15 to start the season. Anunoby is a major trade candidate as he is in the final year of his deal with a player option for next year. The 26-year-old holds significant value as a talented two-way player. This trade could be enticing to the Raptors as Huerter is a quality young guard, and receiving two first-round picks is an adequate return of draft capital.

Huerter has been an excellent catch-and-shoot player for Sacramento's offense, but his poor defense can play him off the floor. This has been detrimental for the Kings in pivotal moments. In the playoffs last season, Huerter averaged 9.1 points per game on poor shooting of 34.7 percent from the field and 20.5 percent from downtown. The poor offensive display in the playoffs was part of the reason why Sacramento lost to the Golden State Warriors in seven games. If he is struggling on offense, Huerter becomes a negative player due to his lackluster defense.

Adding a player like Anunoby could elevate Sacramento's chances of making a deep playoff run. Anunoby is one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA, as he earned All-Defensive Second Team Honors last season. He can match up with the opposing team's best guard or forward and neutralize them.

Anunoby is also a quality offensive player. This season, he is averaging 15.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 48 percent from the floor and 39 percent from behind the arc. His efficient 3-point shooting on 6.5 attempts per game could replace Huerter's shooting while adding elite defense.

The Kings would then have a plethora of wing depth with Anunoby, Barnes, and Murray to pair alongside Fox and Sabonis. Monk could still lead the bench unit, and this lineup could go toe-to-toe with any team in the Western Conference.

If Sacramento wants to jump from a playoff team to a championship contender, they should make a move for Anunoby, who can elevate their defense and help their offense remain one of the best in basketball.