Ratchet and Clank Added in PS Plus Premium for November 2022

In a surprising announcement, Sony reveals five Ratchet and Clank games to be added in PS Plus Premium later this month, ahead of an official, bigger announcement. With Ratchet & Clank turning 20 today, PS Plus Premium is celebrating the franchise game by giving us 5 Classic Titles in addition to their pool of games. These 5 games will be available on November 15th if you are subscribed to PS Plus Premium.



With the PS Plus free games for November 2022 available now, most fans are waiting for Sony to announce their share of Extra and Premium games coming this year. The official PS Plus Extra and Premium for November 2022 announcement will come later this month, however, they cannot just pass this opportunity for a celebration of an anniversary of a beloved franchise.



Today marks Ratchet and Clank’s 20-year anniversary with Insomniac, along with Sony, celebrating the franchise in a lot of ways. The 5 Games joining PS Plus Premium on November 15th would be the following:

Ratchet & Clank (PS2)

Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando (PS2)

Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal (PS2)

Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked (PS2)

Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction (PS3)

These 5 games were the start of this amazing franchise that would still be looked forward to by avid fans of the game. Playing all starting 5 games of the franchise would bring back memories to fans, as well as new players who have never played them to begin with.

These Ratchet and Clank games will join those already available on PS Plus Premium now, which are Quest for Booty, A Crack in Time, All 4 One, Full Frontal Assault, and Into the Nexus. Ratchet and Clank 2016 is also now available in the PS Plus Collection, so this means that every game in the franchise will be available via PS Plus except for the latest series, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and the two PlayStation Portable games, Size Matters and Secret Agent Clank.

Speaking of the latest game, another way to celebrate the anniversary, the latest series, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, will get five new armor sets based on franchise history. They will include Commando Armor (Going Commando), Holoflux Armor (A Crack in Time), Quest Armor (Quest for Booty), Marauder Armor (Deadlocked), and “Clank armor to celebrate the greatest of pals.” Bringing nostalgia to the newest game would surely encourage the players to play the games on PS Plus.

