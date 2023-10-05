The Tampa Bay Rays lost their American League Wild Card matchup to the Texas Rangers. Game 2 saw the Rays have no answer for the Rangers, who scored seven runs and held Tampa Bay to just one. This MLB Wild Card series was tough for the Rays to swallow, as they wanted to get to the ALDS. Regardless, left infielder Randy Arozarena kept things classy with a post-game gesture, per Ryan Bass.

As disappointing and uncharacteristic as this series was for the #Rays, and for all the crap fans got, here’s Randy Arozarena emerging from the dugout to applaud the Tampa Bay faithful for their support this season. A classy move amid a sour ending to this challenging,… pic.twitter.com/xve8BL5VdL — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) October 4, 2023

Fans applauded the Rays' efforts, despite the long season, and Arozarena applauded them right back. The gesture is fitting for some of the Rays' go-to leaders.

Tampa Bay Rays: Small in number, large in heart

For the inside story on the next Shohei Ohtani, listen below:

Tampa Bay has been noted for its historically low fan attendance during the 2023 Playoffs. One X (Twitter) user commented, “[Arozarena applauded for] all 100 of them.” Another user comically replied back, “You hurt at least 20 of those fans [in the comment section].”

Nevertheless, the Rays appreciate the fans that did come to the Wild Card games. Tampa was expected to make it to the ALDS. They started their season with a franchise-record-tying win steak. They had nine more regular season wins than the Rangers, but give credit to Texas' offensive and defensive execution.

The last time the Rangers made the playoffs was 2016. They were destined to be a problem for their 2023 matchup though. They ranked second in the MLB for team batting and fielding during the regular season, per ESPN.

The Rays postseason ends early for the second straight year. However, Randy Arozarena's sportsmanship is a sign Tampa Bay and its fans will be back in the Playoffs in no time.