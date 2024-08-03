ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set for yet another betting prediction and pick in the MLB as we head to the American League for this next matchup. The Tampa Bay Rays will visit the Houston Astros for the continuation of their current three-game series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Astros prediction and pick.

Rays-Astros Projected Starters

Zack Littell (RHP) vs. Ronel Blanco (RHP)

Zack Littell (4-7) with a 4.18 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 105 K, 114.0 IP

Last Start: 7/27 vs. CIN (W) – 7.0 IP, 0 ER, 5 K

2024 Road Splits: (1-4) with a 5.81 ERA, .343 OBA, 42 K, 48.0 IP

Ronel Blanco (9-5) with a 2.95 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 114 K, 119.0 IP

Last Start: 7/27 vs. LAD (W) – 4.1 IP, 4 ER, 9 K

2024 Home Splits: (4-3) with a 3.02 ERA, .156 OBA, 63 K, 65.2 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Astros Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +130

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -154

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How to Watch Rays vs. Astros

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET/ 4:15 p.m. PT

TV: FOX, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tampa Bay Rays are currently fourth in the American League East and they sit nine games back of the leading Baltimore Orioles. They've gone 6-4 in the 10 games leading into this series and following a number of shifts around the trade deadline, they're ready to make their run at the postseason. The Rays just acquired Christopher Morel from the Chicago Cubs and he's managed to homer in his first two games with the team, a promising sign they've filled the holes they needed to before the deadline ended. If they can continue to build their offensive momentum at this rate, they have a chance to make some noise in this division before season's end.

The Rays will send Zack Littell to the mound behind his losing record. The Rays were actually able to notch the win in his last appearance as he threw for an impressive seven scoreless innings and struck out nine batters. It was undoubtedly the best performance of his season and despite his 1-4 record on the road this season, he should be pitching with a ton of confidence during the series as the Rays continue to build upon their recent momentum.

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Houston Astros are currently leading the American League West and they're in a tight stalemate with the Seattle Mariners atop the division. They've gone just 4-6 in their last 10 games leading into this series and they're hoping to turn the tide after a recent three-game losing skid. Their pitching has needed some help this season and they made a number of key moves at the trade deadline to improve their pitching staff. If they're able to settle into a rhythm with their hurlers, the Astros should be able to maintain this divisional lead through the end of the season.

Ronel Blanco will make the start with a winning record both on the road and at home. While his splits are nearly identical no matter where he's pitching, he's been used more at home and has held opposing batters to a stellar .156 batting average. He was shelled a bit in his last game, allowing four runs in just four innings of action, but he managed to notch nine strikeouts during the performance and still had a positive impact on the game. Look for him to be extremely aggressive here knowing he only needs to turn in a few impactful innings to give his team a chance at the win.

Final Rays-Astros Prediction & Pick

Both teams are in positions to win their next few series and it'll come down to whether their pitching staffs can find a rhythm as they try to improve on their recent 10-game streaks. The Tampa Bay Rays have been energized by the addition of Christopher Morel and he stands to make a huge impact within their lineup if he can continue to crush the ball the way he has been.

The Astros are leading their division, but it's going to be a dogfight the rest of the way with the Seattle Mariners firmly within their crosshairs. Their pitching has improved over the last 20 games and Ronel Blanco is coming off a great performance with nine strikeouts in only four innings. If he can get ahead of these Rays' batters early, look for him to be dominant once again here.

For our final prediction, we have to roll with the Houston Astros to get the win and turn this series in their favor. The Rays can be shaky on the road at some points, but the Astros have kept it solid at home with a 31-24 record. Let's look for those trends to continue as the Astros find the win here.

Final Rays-Astros Prediction & Pick: Houston Astros ML (-154)