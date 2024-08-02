ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Puerto Rico and the USA meet for the finale of the 2024 Olympics preliminary rounds for Group C. It is time to continue our Olympic odds series with a Puerto Rico-USA prediction and pick.

Puerto Rico will not be playing past tomorrow. They are 0-2 and now have the toughest test of all, facing the United States. Puerto Rico just fell to Serbia 107-66 as nothing went right for them. They went down double digits early in the contest, and it was over from there. Nikola Jokic played very well and showcased why he could still be considered the best player in the world. Puerto Rico now aims to play with heart as they will be sent home after this next contest.

The USA finished a complete game against South Sudan. After winning by just one point in the showcase event against them, the USA responded by winning by 17, 103-86. Kevin Durant and LeBron James continued to show why they can't be messed with and clearly, there are levels to this. South Sudan was not able to defend those guys at a high level, however, they managed to disrupt Stephen Curry's flow as he made just one shot all contest. Now, there is only one thing on the Americans' minds and that is to dominate the finale of the group stage.

Here are the 2024 Olympics Men's basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympics Odds: Puerto Rico-USA Basketball Odds

Puerto Rico: +34.5 (-110)

USA: -34.5 (-110)

Over: 189.5 (-110)

Under: 189.5 (-110)

How to Watch Puerto Rico vs. USA in Paris

Time: 11:15 AM ET/8:15 AM PT

TV: USA Network, Peacock, CNBC

Stream: (Click Here for Free Trial)

Why Puerto Rico Will Cover the Spread/Win

If Puerto Rico wants to cover this spread, they must deliver from beyond the arc. They ended 11-33 against Serbia and they will need to hit at least 15+ threes to have a chance at covering. If Serbia can beat Puerto Rico by 41 points, then I'm sure the Americans can win by at least 33.

If the score gets lopsided early, then we could see the likes of James, KD, and Joel Embiid not play much. Embiid didn't play in the second contest after struggling in the first game. He may not be healthy. That benefits Puerto Rico in attempting to stay as close as they can.

Christopher Ortiz and Jose Alvarado are the two main threats for Puerto Rico. If Alvarado can keep his defensive masterclass up by stealing a few possessions away from the USA, then we could see them cover 34.5 points. Ortiz scored 19 in the loss against Serbia.

Why USA Will Cover the Spread/Win

I expect the USA to come out and fire on all cylinders. Many others might expect the USA to come out slow and try and cruise to a win as they advance to the KO rounds no matter what. To me, I believe this squad wants to prove they are the best. The talk of international ball taking over the NBA is loud and the Americans are tired of hearing about it. King James and KD have the opportunity to shut that down by dominating their way to gold. The USA will see everything go right for them against a poor Puerto Rico squad.

Curry will bounce back and Jayson Tatum will find his groove. The guards for Team USA will also play a prominent role in this contest defending Puerto Rico's top offensive players.

Final Puerto Rico-USA Prediction & Pick

The United States will not slow down now and will dominate this game, as they head into the knockout rounds 3-0 and are the favorite to win gold in Paris.

Final Puerto Rico-USA Prediction & Pick: USA -34.5 (-110)