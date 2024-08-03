Producing an all-time great season expends a substantial amount of physical and mental energy, so much that it is bound to take a toll on the athlete. Cooper Kupp led the Los Angeles Rams to a championship during the 2021-22 campaign, seizing the wide receiver triple crown, Offensive Player of the Year award and Super Bowl 56 MVP honors. His body has not been the same since.

Kupp has played in just 22 games over the last two years, enduring ankle and hamstring injuries that prevented him from maintaining his elite level of play. He is still a high-level pass-catcher, to be sure, but it is difficult to envision the 31-year-old becoming “The Guy” again. He is not even the most discussed receiver on his own team anymore, as Puka Nacua dazzled football fans with his historic rookie season.

But No. 10 is no background dancer. He remains a prominent piece of the Rams' offense whom head coach Sean McVay heavily relies upon to make things happen on the field. A healthy Kupp is LA's most optimal path back towards another Super Bowl. Fortunately for the team and fan base, he is looking sharp at training camp.

Moreover, the former All-Pro is playing like a man with something to prove to himself. “He's on an absolute mission,” a source close to Kupp told ESPN. “He was deeply affected about not being out there for parts of last year.”

Rams look to benefit from a healthy and dialed in Kupp

An extremely motivated Cooper Kupp spells trouble for defensive coordinators around the league. While no one can predict how the veteran's health will hold up as the season progresses, starting off on the right note at camp could be an indicator that he is ready to reestablish himself as a premier weapon.

The identity of this Rams team is inextricably linked to their passing attack, and with quarterback Matthew Stafford displaying excellent chemistry with both Kupp and Nacua, fans have every reason to believe that LA is capable of doing something special once again.

Kupp may not be able to attain his 2021-22 form, but maybe he can help his franchise reach the same heights it did during that time.