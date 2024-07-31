The Houston Astros have reportedly designated relief pitcher Rafael Montero for assignment, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports that Seth Martinez was also optioned to Triple-A. Both moves create room on the roster for Astros recently added players Yusei Kikuchi and Caleb Ferguson.

Kikuchi is a veteran pitcher who will play a big role in the starting rotation. Ferguson, meanwhile, will provide bullpen depth. The decision to move on from Montero is surprising, though, as he still has one full season remaining after 2024 on his $34.5 million contract.

Astros make decision to DFA Rafael Montero

The 33-year-old reliever pitched well in 2022. He finished the season with a sparkling 2.37 ERA to go along with 73 strikeouts across 68.1 innings of work. Montero took a step in the wrong direction in 2023, however, pitching to a lackluster 5.08 ERA.

He has not been much better so far in 2024. Montero currently owns a 4.70 ERA in his 38.1 innings pitched. He does not look like the same pitcher who was once regarded as one of MLB's better relievers.

The Astros will have to pay his contract despite making this move. It surely was not an easy decision to make. In the end, Houston made a decision that they surely feel is best for their roster right now.

Houston focused on playoff pursuit

The Astros will enter Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates sporting a 55-52 record. Houston is only one game behind the Seattle Mariners for first place in the American League West division.

The Astros have been one of the best teams in the American League over the past few years. Houston is not playing quite as well in 2024, yet they are still in postseason contention. The team is hoping their deadline acquisitions will lead to more continued success as the 2024 campaign moves forward.