The Detroit Lions have incredibly high expectations coming into the regular season. Detroit played one of their best seasons in franchise history in 2023, and now they are one year older and sporting a rebuild secondary. The Lions are now regarded as one of the best teams in the NFC right up there with the San Francisco 49ers. If they can get some more growth out of their young players, they can get back to the NFC Championship and maybe even the Super Bowl.

Jahmyr Gibbs is one player to watch on the Lions offense this season. The second-year RB had an explosive rookie season. Now he is hoping to take his game to another level in 2024. Gibbs wants to increase his abilities in the passing game. He can be a potent receiving threat out of the backfield and in the slot.

Gibbs spoke with Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler and confirmed that he's been putting in a lot of work on his receiving skills in training camp.

However, Gibbs has missed some time this offseasons with a few injuries, so there's a lot of work still to go.

“We'll see what we can get to over the next few weeks, because we had some ideas in mind of how we wanted to use him in maybe a unique fashion,” Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said. “But we're not there yet.”

Gibbs is excited that the Lions were able to retain Johnson for another season.

“Trust is a big thing in this game,” second-year running back Jahmyr Gibbs told me. “So it was a great thing that Ben came back. He knows the offense very well and he knows how to put us in positions to succeed.”

We can't wait to see what Ben Johnson has cooked up for Jahmyr Gibbs in 2024.

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown challenges Jahmyr Gibbs to get 1,000 receiving yards in 2024

Ben Johnson is not the only one who has complete faith in Jahmyr Gibbs.

Lions superstar WR Amon-Ra St. Brown believes Gibbs can hit another level in 2024. According to ESPN's Eric Woodyard, St. Brown recently challenged Gibbs to accumulate 1,000 receiving yards this season.

“Earlier this week, Amon-Ra St. Brown challenged #Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs to get 1,000 yards receiving and rushing in the same season and he will buy him anything he wants,” Woodyard wrote on social media. “Gibbs says he's holding him to that. ‘I'm gonna break his bank,' he told ESPN. He said he ‘might get a house.'”

It is great to see St. Brown grow into a leader on this young Lions squad.

Gibbs also sent some praise St. Brown's way for his excellent leadership skills.

“He's always a guy who's willing to help his team. He wants to win, and we all want to win and overall, he's a great person, so whatever I need I'll ask, and I know he'll be there for me,” Gibbs said of St. Brown.

This Lions offense was great in 2023 but it could be absolutely lethal in 2024.