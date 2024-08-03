Indiana basketball legend and 11-year NBA veteran Victor Oladipo is heading to the Indiana Athletics Hall of Fame. He's one of its six members named to IU's 2024 induction class, announced Friday.

Oladipo led the Hoosiers to the Big 10 championship in 2012-13. He earned the program's first National Player of the Year award in two decades and the Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Oladipo averaged 13.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 2.2 steals, guiding the No.1 NCAA Tournament-seeded Hoosiers to its first Big 10 championship in over a decade. After his junior year, the first-team all-American declared himself for the NBA Draft, and the Orlando Magic selected him No. 2 overall in 2013.

Will Victor Oladipo make a comeback?

Victor Oladipo posted a cryptic message on his X, formerly known as Twitter, page last month, which triggered concerns about his mental health and well-being.

“Good morning I just want to let everyone know it's a very different time in my life and I can't share my time and energy anymore,” Oladipo wrote. “I want to make everyone happy and be there for everybody especially those I care about, but I'm now called to walk a different path. I hope everyone can respect and understand that. You'll soon see why. Peace be Unto You. #OlaHim”

Oladipo's post ended with three emojis, one of which included prayer hands. But, without proper context, it's difficult to detect if the NBA veteran's message comes from a positive space while yielding speculation that Oladipo could be considering retirement. The 32-year-old veteran guard is in the twilight years of his career due to devastating injuries.

After being named to the All-NBA Third Team, All-Defensive First Team, and Most Improved Player in 2018, Oladipo was on the cusp of entering his prime. But countless injuries ultimately derailed a stellar, promising career.

The two-time All-Star (2018, 2019), who last played in Game 3 of the Miami Heat's first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks in 2023, underwent his third major surgery in four years. Oladipo tore his left patellar tendon, which forced him to sit the entire 2023-24 campaign.

Oladipo was traded to three different teams last season. Last summer, the Miami Heat sent him to the Oklahoma City Thunder. By training camp, Victor was heading to Houston in a deal involving Kevin Porter Jr. and then to Memphis when the Rockets traded for Steven Adams. The Grizzlies ultimately waived Oladipo in February.