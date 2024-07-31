It's another showcase for women's basketball as Belgium battles the United States in a Group C battle in France. Come dribble with us as we share our Olympics odds series and make a Belgium-USA prediction and pick for this Group C showdown.

The USA destroyed Japan in the first group stage battle of the Olympics, running away with this one 102-76. At first, they led 22-15 after the first quarter and 50-39 at halftime. But they blew it wide open in the second half to finish them off. Significantly, A'ja Wilson led the way with 24 points and 13 rebounds. Breanna Stewart added 22 points and eight rebounds.

The bench was incredible in this one. Amazingly, Kelsey Plum, Brittney Griner, and Sabrina Ionescu each scored 11 points to help the Americans. The USA shot 54.5 percent from the hardwood but just 20 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, they held Japan to just 37.8 percent from the floor, including 38.5 percent from the triples. It also helped that they dominated the boards 56-27 and overcame 12 turnovers.

Belgium lost 83-69 to Germany to stumble to start the Olympics. Unfortunately, they fell behind 25-11 after the first quarter as they struggled to shoot the basketball. It got even worse when they trailed 46-25 at halftime. Sadly, they could not rally and ran out of time.

Emma Meesseman led the Belgians with 25 points while shooting 10 for 15. Likewise, Julie Vanloo had 18 points while shooting 7 for 13 from the floor, including 4 for 8 from the three-point line. Kyara Linskens had 12 points while shooting 5 for 10. However, the bench was awful and no one could mount much of anything.

The Belgians shot 45.9 percent from the floor, including only 27.8 percent from beyond the arc. Also, they lost the board battle 37-27. They also turned the ball over 16 times.

Here are the 2024 Olympics Women's basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympics Odds: Belgium-USA Basketball Odds

Belgium: +23.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +1200

USA: -23.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -3500

Over: 165.5 (-110)

Under: 165.5 (-110)

How to Watch Belgium vs. USA in Paris

Time: 3 PM ET/Noon PT

TV: NBC, Peacock

Stream: (Click Here for Free Trial)

Why Belgium Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Belgians hope to pull the shocker of the century as they face the heavily favored Americans after losing to Germany. But to do that, they need to play the best game possible.

Meesseman had an amazing first game. Now, she needs to keep the momentum going and go against the best the Americans have to offer. Vanloo must keep shooting the basketball well. Ultimately, she and Meesseman form a great 1-2 combo. Linskens comes in as that great third option.

But the bench must step up. Additionally, Belgium must do better on the boards. They lost to Germany on the boards. Coincidentally, the Americans dominated the boards to win their matchup. Belgium must shoot the ball better and get off to a better start. Falling behind is not an option against the Americans. If they can shoot better, they might have a chance.

Belgium will cover the spread if their star players can shoot the ball efficiently and get off to a better start. Then, they need to win the board battle and avoid turning the ball over.

Why USA Will Cover the Spread/Win

Most expect the USA to win. But can they cover the spread? The 22.5-point spread is massive. But the Americans just won by 26 points in the first battle. Therefore, there is a chance they can top that against a country that is seemingly weaker.

Wilson and Stewart are exceptional, and both have led the Americans to glory before and expect to do so again. But what helps them even more is a strong bench. Also, everyone is shooting the basketball well. The only thing that might hinder the Americans is poor shooting from beyond the arc. But that didn't hurt them against Japan. Thus, we don't know if that will hurt them in this one.

Turning the ball over has been an issue. Therefore, the Americans must understand the issues and learn to prevent them. If they can figure this out, they will run away with this one. Wilson and Stewart must take charge.

The USA will cover the spread if they remain hot in shooting the basketball. Then, they need to continue dominating the boards to run away with this.

Final Belgium-USA Prediction & Pick

The USA will win. That is the prediction. But it's tougher to pick them to cover the spread because of how large the spread is. Despite the large spread, we envision a similar scenario to what played out against Japan. The women's basketball team tends to get better as the game goes along. Because of this, we can see them doing it again, this time against Belgium, to move to 2-0 in the Olympics and set themselves up for more success.

Final Belgium-USA Prediction & Pick: USA -23.5 (-102)