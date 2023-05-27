Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has provided updates on the club’s succession plan for star striker Karim Benzema. Ancelotti revealed that Real Madrid is actively searching for a long-term replacement for Benzema, who will turn 36 by the end of this year, reported by goal.com. The Italian tactician mentioned the names of several strikers he admires, including former Premier League players Iago Aspas, Alvaro Morata, and Joselu.

In a press conference, Ancelotti stated, “Joselu? I like him a lot, I also like Aspas and Morata. I like those who score goals. We are working on this. I won’t say names of our targets now.” These comments indicate that Real Madrid is actively scouting and evaluating potential candidates to fill Benzema’s shoes in the future.

Benzema has been instrumental for Real Madrid this season, featuring in 42 matches across all competitions. The French forward has showcased his goal-scoring prowess, finding the back of the net 30 times and providing six assists. As one of the key players in the team, Benzema’s contributions have been crucial to Real Madrid’s success.

Real Madrid’s immediate focus will be on their upcoming match against Sevilla in La Liga. Benzema will be looking to continue his impressive form and help his team secure a vital victory in the race for the league title.

As the season progresses, Real Madrid’s search for a long-term replacement for Benzema will be closely monitored. The club’s fans will be eager to see which striker eventually joins the ranks and carries the torch for the Spanish giants.