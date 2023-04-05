Real Madrid emerged victorious over Barcelona in El Clasico — and Karim Benzema created history in the process.

The two Spanish giants met in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal matchup on Wednesday with Barcelona holding a 1-0 aggregate lead going into the game.

Despite having home advantage at the Camp Nou, Barcelona were no match for Madrid who ended the game as emphatic 4-0 winners.

Vinicius Jr. struck first right before halftime before a second-half hat trick from Benzema sealed the contest for Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

Benzema also made history in the process as he became the first Real Madrid player to score a hat trick at the Camp Nou since Ferenc Puskas accomplished the feat back in 1963.

It’s definitely an impressive achievement when you consider that Cristiano Ronaldo was at Madrid for nine years and wasn’t able to accomplish such a feat. Nor did other big names such as Ruud van Nistelrooy or the original Ronaldo.

However, such is the form of Benzema — the current Ballon d’Or winner — that just about everything is going right for him. With his hat trick, the Frenchman has now scored 25 goals in 31 games in all competitions for Real Madrid this season.

As for Madrid, they advanced 5-1 on aggregate to the Copa del Rey final where they will now face Osasuna on May 6 at La Cartuja in Seville.

Osasuna defeated Athletic Bilbao 2-1 on aggregate in their semifinal matchup to advance to the final for the first time in nearly two decades and just their second Copa del Rey final overall.