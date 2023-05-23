Carlo Ancelotti, the manager of Real Madrid, has made it clear that Vinicius Junior will not be leaving the club despite the Brazilian forward being subjected to racist abuse during a recent match against Valencia, reported by goal.com.

Vinicius found himself targeted by discriminatory chants from the stands at Mestalla during the La Liga encounter. The young star confronted those involved and expressed his disappointment on social media, questioning the lack of decisive action taken by Spanish authorities in response to these incidents.

Amid suggestions that Vinicius might reconsider his future at Santiago Bernabeu due to the recurring racist abuse, Ancelotti has voiced his confidence that the 22-year-old will remain committed to Real Madrid. The Italian manager stated, “He knows very well that his future has to be here and the thought of leaving is not in his head. He feels a strong desire to work for Real Madrid because he is passionate about the club.”

Addressing Vinicius’ absence from training following his late red card against Valencia, Ancelotti explained, “He hasn’t lost any enthusiasm. He missed training due to a knock, but he leads a normal life. We are waiting to see what sanction he receives.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Vinicius has received support in his fight against racism from fellow players and influential figures in Brazil. Ancelotti emphasized that the entire Real Madrid team stands behind him, with the club publicly denouncing the “hate crimes” targeted at their player. Another complaint has been lodged with La Liga regarding the recent incident.

“Vinicius is very saddened, but he knows that he has the support of everyone. He has our unconditional support, and he remains calm,” Ancelotti reassured.

Real Madrid has three remaining fixtures this season, with the first being a home match against Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday. The club is determined to stand against racism and provide a safe environment for their players on and off the field.