Real Madrid has agreed to a mutual termination of Eden Hazard's contract, which will save the club €7 million (£6.2 million/$7.5 million).

The Belgian winger joined Madrid from Chelsea in 2019 for a fee of €100 million (£86 million/$105 million). Hazard became Madrid's most expensive player after Gareth Bale, who was signed for €101 million in 2013, and, depending on certain variables being met, the club's most expensive player in its history. Despite the price, he has struggled to live up to expectations at the Santiago Bernabéu.

From arriving at training camp out of shape, and inconsistent play, to injuries of different varieties, derailing any form of substantial progress, Hazard failed to replicate the tremendous success he had with Chelsea and Lille. In four years, he has made 76 appearances, and scored only seven goals with 12 assists for Madrid, compared to 85 goals in the Premier League in 245 appearances with Chelsea.

As a result, Real Madrid has decided to cut their losses and let Eden Hazard go, per Fabrizio Romano. The 32-year-old Belgian is now free to sign for another club. In the end, Hazard won two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey title, and one UEFA Super Cup with Los Blancos.

The termination of Hazard's contract will free up $7.5 million in salary space for Madrid. This could be used to help fund a move for another player, as the transfer summer market soon approaches. The free agency class this year is set to be a gigantic one, featuring talents such as Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Marcus Thuram, and more.

It is a disappointing end to Eden Hazard's time at Real Madrid, but it is a move that makes sense for both parties. Madrid can now focus on building a team with their current assets, while Hazard can get a fresh start at a new club.