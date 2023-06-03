Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard still has one year left on his deal at the Bernabeu, but it appears his time in the Spanish capital is going to end early. The club is close to terminating the Belgian's contract as reported by Fabrizio Romano and according to Los Blancos insider Mario Cortegana, Hazard will consider retirement after his departure.

Since joining Madrid from Chelsea in June of 2019 for a €100 million fee, the Belgium international has struggled immensely to carry over his form from the Premier League. Between non-stop injuries and inconsistent play, Hazard finds himself looking at a very uncertain future in the sport.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti reportedly has no relationship with the player and his lack of minutes this term is a testament to just that. The ex-Blues star has made just six LaLiga appearances and only two starts, scoring no goals and tallying one assist.

Since coming over to Madrid, he's made a measly 76 appearances, netting seven goals and supplying 12 assists. As Cortegana noted, Eden Hazard may decide to hang up the boots, but that's yet to be determined. After all, he is just 32 and could very well find a home elsewhere, even if it's not at a top-tier club.

On the other hand, many teams around Europe may be hesitant to sign Hazard considering his health issues over the last few years. It's honestly a very sad fall from grace for the winger, who was such a special player at Stamford Bridge and arguably the most feared attacker in the English top flight at the time.

Hopefully, he can land on his feet elsewhere.