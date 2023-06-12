Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is not expected to extend his contract with the club beyond its expiration in 2025, reported by ESPN. While Pep Guardiola has yet to make a final decision, it is believed that he is leaning towards leaving the Etihad Stadium after two more seasons.

Sources have indicated that Guardiola may be eyeing a move to a national team role, having previously attracted interest from Brazil and the United States. The 52-year-old coach signed a contract extension with Manchester City in November, reaffirming his commitment to the club.

Despite recent speculation suggesting a potential departure after City's successful campaign, Guardiola dismissed the rumors and assured fans that he would be leading the team at the start of the upcoming season. However, sources claim that the manager feels he has already exceeded his initial expectations by staying at the club for six years and may be hesitant to negotiate a new contract next summer.

Guardiola's tenure at Manchester City has been highly successful, with 12 major trophies, including five Premier League titles and the recent historic treble of the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League. The Champions League triumph, achieved with a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan in the final, marked Guardiola's first European title since his time with Barcelona in 2011.

While City remains hopeful that Guardiola could reconsider and continue his stay beyond 2025, they are prepared to respect his decision if he opts for a new challenge. Guardiola's legacy at Manchester City will be one of remarkable success, transforming the club into a dominant force in English football and achieving historic milestones during his tenure.