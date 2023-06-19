Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has put an end to the ongoing speculation surrounding Kylian Mbappe‘s potential move to the Spanish club, reported by goal.com. Speaking to the media, Perez confirmed that Real Madrid will not be pursuing the signing of Mbappe this summer. Instead, the focus is on finalizing the signing of Joselu, a deal that is said to be close to completion.

The news comes as a blow to those who were eagerly anticipating Kylian Mbappe's potential move to the Santiago Bernabeu. The French forward has been the subject of intense transfer rumors after he announced his decision not to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. With only a year remaining on his current deal, PSG may be forced to consider selling him in order to avoid losing him for free.

Initially, Real Madrid was one of the clubs strongly linked with a move for Mbappe. However, Perez's recent comments have put an end to those speculations. It seems that the Spanish giants have shifted their focus and will not be pursuing the highly sought-after French star.

Meanwhile, Mbappe will continue to represent France in their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. He is expected to feature in their upcoming match against Greece on Monday. Despite the uncertainty surrounding his club future, Mbappe remains a key figure for both PSG and the French national team.

Real Madrid's decision not to pursue Mbappe this summer opens up possibilities for other clubs who may be interested in securing the services of the talented forward. As the transfer window progresses, it will be interesting to see which club, if any, will be successful in landing Mbappe's signature.