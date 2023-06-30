Former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has provided insight into his time playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, reported by goal.com. He revealed the Portuguese forward's competitive nature and his reaction when he didn't contribute to his team's victories.

During their five seasons together at Real Madrid, Bale and Ronaldo formed a formidable partnership that resulted in four Champions League titles. Speaking about his former teammate, Bale disclosed that Ronaldo would express his frustration by angrily throwing his boots in the dressing room if he failed to score, even if the team had won by a comfortable margin, such as 5-0.

Bale shared his thoughts on Martin Borgmeier's YouTube channel, saying, “He was actually okay. He had his moments. For example, if we win 5-0 and he didn't score, he comes in and throws his boots like he's angry. It's like your team winning in the Ryder Cup but you didn't get a point, so you are angry. But he was a nice guy, nothing wrong, we didn't really have any problems. A lot of people could be scared of how he is, but if you're not, then it's fine.”

While Bale acknowledged the intense environment at Real Madrid, he expressed that he enjoyed his time at Tottenham Hotspur more due to the familial atmosphere and the fact that everyone spoke English. However, in terms of football, Bale admitted to enjoying his tenure at Real Madrid more.

Having retired from professional football at the age of 33 in January 2023 following his participation in the 2022 World Cup with Wales, Bale has been exploring other interests. Recently, he joined the lineup for the BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am event scheduled for September, where he will tee off alongside celebrities such as Tom Holland and Ben Stokes.

Gareth Bale's retirement marks the end of an impressive career for one of Wales' greatest players. While reminiscing about his time playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Bale shed light on the competitive drive and high expectations that fueled their success at Real Madrid.