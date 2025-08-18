Los Angeles Clippers' star James Harden recently concluded his Adidas-sponsored tour through China promoting his latest signature sneaker, returning to the fanbase that made him a global sensation. Not only did Harden interact with thousands of ride-or-die fans, but he also gave everyone a new look at what him and the folks over at Adidas have been plotting. Harden even gave fans an official sneak peek at his upcoming signature model.

James Harden released his Adidas Harden Vol. 9 signature sneakers at the start of 2025 as a new look for his signature sneaker line compared to year's past. Harden let fans know that him and Adidas have big plans for the next few years, instantly drawing interest for what the eventual Harden Vol. 10 would look like.

Adidas has recently taken a new direction with their signature lines, offering inventive looks and changing classic ideas of what a basketball sneaker should look like. Their work with Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards and the Adidas AE 1 is evident of just that and it's certainly helped the Harden Vol. 10 gain steam in its own right. With Harden holding the physical sample pair in his hand, fans received their best look yet at the star's tenth signature sneaker.

James Harden teases the Adidas Harden Vol. 10

FIRST LOOK 😳 James Harden previewed his new adidas Harden Vol. 10 while in China 👀 pic.twitter.com/4cI73TEKGi — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) August 7, 2025

James Harden reveals his upcoming Harden Vol. 10 while in China.@JHarden13 will become just the 13th player in NBA history to launch ten consecutive signature shoes with a brand. “We’ve got our groove now,” Harden told me. “I got my swag that we’re able to match.” pic.twitter.com/2m09x8XH7W — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) August 8, 2025

While previous leaks were floating around social media for quite some time, this newest look is our best yet and the most likely to resemble the finishing product. Using a TPU molded upper to create a futuristic topographical pattern, the shoes show slight similarities to the iconic Reebok Shaqnosis from Shaquille O'Neal. Nevertheless, these are uniquely James Harden and it certainly seems as though Adidas has locked-in a solid direction for his signature line moving forward.

The Adidas Harden Vol. 10 is expected to release early into 2026, following previous releases from James Harden over the last 10 years. For now, the Adidas Harden Vol. 9 is still available and hotter than ever, so be sure to grab your pair while awaiting the newest Vol. 10.