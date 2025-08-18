The field is set for the 2025 Tour Championship. The 30 highest-ranked golfers in the FedEx Cup standings after Sunday's BMW Championship are moving on to East Lake. Scottie Scheffler won, holing an incredible chip-in on 17 to essentially claim the title. While most of the world's best will play this week, there is one very notable omission: World No. 3 Xander Schauffele will not tee it up.

Even a final round, 4-under 66, could not move the needle enough for Schauffele to earn a spot.

Much of that has to do with the time missed due to injury earlier this season. Schauffele was diagnosed with an intercostal strain and a small cartilage tear in his ribcage, causing him to miss the first couple of months of the 2025 PGA Tour season.

Following Sunday's final round, Schauffele did not hold back on his disappointment.

"There's nothing worse than trying your hardest and playing like ass." Xander Schauffele gave a blunt assessment of his performance in 2025. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/hafBDb11g7 — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) August 18, 2025

“There is nothing worse than trying your hardest and playing like ass,” Schauffele said. “It is the worst combo. Some of us do it, some of us don't. It has been a while since I have. I did it for a few weeks now, and it sucked.”

But the two-time major champion is keeping an optimistic view of things.

“It is going to be nice to sit back, be at home and away from golf… not golfing, try not to think about golf. Hang out at home with my wife and my dogs, and don't even look at clubs.”

This will mark the first time in Schauffele's career that he will not play in the Tour Championship. He had the longest active streak of eight straight appearances. But Sunday's T31 finish kept him well below the bubble, sending him home instead of Atlanta.

“At some point I'm going to sit back and reflect and try and learn something from it. Yeah, it was mentally a long season for me even though it was short,” Schauffele said. “So, physically I feel a lot better, which is a plus. No sort of recurring injury, which is a plus. About the only positives I can think of so far.”