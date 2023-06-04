Real Madrid has officially confirmed on twitter that Karim Benzema will be leaving the club at the end of the season, marking the end of his remarkable 14-year stint at the Bernabeu. The French striker's contract is set to expire, and he has attracted a substantial offer from Saudi Arabia, potentially joining Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League.

Recent reports suggested that Benzema was considering a move to Al-Ittihad after receiving a lucrative offer of $439 million over a two-year period. Initially, there were indications that he might delay the move and continue with Real Madrid. However, the hints became stronger, with Benzema planning a press conference to bid farewell to the club's passionate fan base.

In response to Benzema's imminent departure, Real Madrid has announced that they will organize a farewell ceremony on Tuesday, which will be attended by club president Florentino Perez. The 33-year-old forward joined Real Madrid in 2009 and has since etched his name in the club's history as the second-highest goalscorer of all time. Throughout his tenure, Benzema has amassed an impressive collection of titles, including four La Liga trophies and five Champions League triumphs. In 2022, he was honored with the prestigious Ballon d'Or award.

Real Madrid expressed their gratitude and affection for Benzema in an official statement, acknowledging his exceptional professionalism and exemplary conduct both on and off the field. The club emphasized that the Frenchman has earned the right to determine his future. Benzema's distinctive and magical style of play has delighted Madridistas and football fans worldwide, solidifying his status as one of the great legends of both Real Madrid and the global footballing landscape.

As Benzema prepares to bid farewell to Real Madrid, his departure marks the end of an era and paves the way for a new chapter in his illustrious career. Football enthusiasts will eagerly await news of his next destination, while reminiscing about the countless memorable moments he created in the famous white shirt of Real Madrid.