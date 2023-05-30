Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has received a massive contract offer from a Saudi Arabian club, as the country aims to enhance its bid to host the 2030 World Cup, reported by goal.com. The offer comes at a time when Benzema’s future at Real Madrid remains uncertain, despite his impressive performances throughout the season.

While Benzema has an unwritten ‘Ballon d’Or clause’ in his contract that extends his stay at Real Madrid by a year upon winning the prestigious award, he has yet to publicly commit his future to the club. This has led to speculation about his potential departure from the Spanish giants.

According to reports from AS, the Saudi Arabian club has presented Benzema with a staggering contract worth over €400 million (£346m/$439m) for a duration of two seasons. The offer also includes the role of an ambassador for the World Cup bid in the future, as Saudi Arabia seeks to strengthen its chances of hosting the tournament in 2030.

The country’s ambitions have already been bolstered by the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr in late 2022. The addition of Benzema and the reported interest in Lionel Messi further underline Saudi Arabia’s determination to secure the World Cup bid.

The voting for the host of the 2030 World Cup is scheduled for September 2024, with Saudi Arabia set to face competition from Spain, Portugal, Ukraine, and Morocco. The mega-contract offered to Benzema is a clear demonstration of the nation’s commitment to winning the bid and attracting global football superstars to their league.

As the La Liga season draws to a close, Benzema’s future remains uncertain. With his retirement from international football after the 2022 World Cup, the French striker will have ample time to evaluate his options and make a decision regarding his next career move. Real Madrid fans await official confirmation as they brace themselves for the possibility of seeing their talismanic forward depart from the club.