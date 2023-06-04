Real Madrid's Brazilian forward, Vinicius Jr., has expressed his heartfelt farewell to Karim Benzema, the departing legend of the club, whose departure was officially confirmed by Real Madrid. The French striker is set to leave the Spanish giants this summer following a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia, although it is yet to be determined whether he will join forces with Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League. As news of Benzema's departure spread, several players, including Vinicius Jr. and Eduardo Camavinga, have taken to social media to pay tribute to the influential striker, reported by goal.com.

Vinicius Jr., in an emotional post on Twitter, reminisced about his time with Benzema and thanked him for his guidance and support since his arrival at Real Madrid in 2018. Vinicius wrote, “Benzvini, Vinzema… Whatever. The result has always been the same: goals, laughter, titles, and, above all, learning. When the boy from São Gonçalo, too shy, arrived in Madrid in 2018, you were the first to receive me. I will never forget it.” He expressed gratitude for their shared successes and promised to cherish the memories and videos they created together.

Similarly, Eduardo Camavinga, another young talent at Real Madrid, also acknowledged Benzema's impact on the team and referred to him as a legend. Camavinga's message, though concise, conveyed the sentiment shared by many: “The people will not forget, it was an honor. Legend.”

Benzema's legacy at Real Madrid is remarkable, having spent 14 years with the club and contributing to numerous triumphs. He has won four La Liga titles, five UEFA Champions League trophies, and five Club World Cup titles. In 2022, he was honored as the world's best player when he received the prestigious Ballon d'Or award.

As Benzema prepares to embark on a new chapter of his career, reports indicate that he is set to sign a lucrative contract with Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, earning a staggering $439 million over a two-year period. Real Madrid and its fans bid farewell to their esteemed striker, acknowledging his invaluable contributions to the club's success over the years.