Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr was the victim of sickening racial abuse over the weekend from Valencia fans at the Mestalla Stadium and ultimately had his red card rescinded earlier in the week after the incident. That means he is free to play against Rayo Vallecano, but the Brazilian will sit out after missing training on Tuesday with knee soreness.

But, his teammates won’t just stand down and let another racial incident go over La Liga’s heads. The Los Blancos squad is set to all wear jerseys with Vini Jr on the back with his No. 20:

👕 The players will come out wearing Vinicius's shirt. pic.twitter.com/lxLt3ZbSH4 — Real Madrid News (@_334halamadrid) May 24, 2023

There is no place in the world for racial slander and several people have actually been arrested for shouting “Monkey” in Spanish at the Real Madrid forward. Valencia was fined €45,000 and also hit with a five-game ban at their home stadium but plans to appeal because they believe it’s “disproportionate and unfair.”

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the first time in 2022-23 that Vinicius was the victim of racial remarks, which is sickening itself. Brazilian fans even gathered outside of the Spanish consulate in their home country to protest the abuse towards their Selecao standout.

Vini was initially given a red card in stoppage time for grabbing a Valencia player around the neck. Prior to that, the match was stopped for 10 minutes as the Brazilian pointed out the fans who were being racist.

It’s truly heartbreaking that one of the best players in the world has to deal with this just because of the color of his skin. These type of situations continue to be a common occurrence in Europe, too.

Hopefully, Real Madrid can grab a big win for Vinicius.