Real Madrid striker Joselu has delivered a stern message to his teammate Vinicius Junior, urging the winger to improve his attitude following a recent outburst that resulted in a ban, reported by GOAL.
Vinicius Jr. found himself suspended for one match after receiving his fifth booking of the season during Real Madrid's recent encounter against Osasuna. The Brazilian's frustration boiled over, leading to a yellow card for his reaction to a referee's decision, which included gestures and ironic laughter. As a result, Vinicius will miss Madrid's next game against Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals due to the ban, compounded by the ongoing international break.
Speaking to El Desmarque, Joselu offered insights into Vinicius' demeanor, describing him as a humble and smiley individual within the locker room. However, Joselu emphasized the need for improvement in Vinicius' conduct, acknowledging his youthfulness while expressing confidence in his potential. “It is clear that there are gestures that he can improve, but he is very young and we are all supporting him. There will be times when he has to decide how to carry out and deal with those gestures and those things, but he is a spectacular boy.” Joselu said.
The forward then offered some advice to his team-mate: “The typical thing, especially when you are in a match: ‘Don't leave us with ten.' Vinicius' behavior has been under fire this season, particularly amidst incidents of racial abuse directed at him during matches, including the recent encounter with Osasuna, prompting Madrid to lodge a complaint against the referee's handling of the situation.
While Vinicius Jr. serves his domestic suspension, he remains eligible to represent Brazil during the international break, with fixtures against England and Spain on the horizon. As Vinicius navigates through these challenges, his ability to mature both on and off the pitch will be crucial for his continued development and success.