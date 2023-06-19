Real Madrid has officially completed the signing of Joselu from Espanyol on a loan deal, reported by Fabrizio Romano. The transfer has been confirmed, with the Spanish striker joining Los Blancos for a fee of €500,000. The agreement between the two clubs also includes a buy option clause of €1.5 million, which is not mandatory.

Joselu's arrival at Real Madrid adds depth to their attacking options and provides manager Carlo Ancelotti with another attacking threat. The 33-year-old forward brings experience and goal-scoring prowess to the team, having enjoyed successful spells at various clubs throughout his career.

The loan deal allows Real Madrid to assess Joselu's performance and contribution to the team before making a decision on his long-term future. The inclusion of a buy option clause provides the club with flexibility, allowing them to potentially secure the player's services permanently if he impresses during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Joselu expressed his excitement and gratitude upon completing the move, stating his eagerness to contribute to Real Madrid's success. He is looking forward to the challenge of playing for one of the world's biggest clubs and competing alongside some of the top talents in the game.

Real Madrid's acquisition of Joselu comes as part of their ongoing efforts to strengthen the squad and maintain their competitive edge. With the new season approaching, the club is determined to assemble a formidable team capable of challenging for domestic and European honors.

Fans will be eagerly anticipating Joselu's performances in a Real Madrid shirt, hoping that he can make a positive impact and help the team achieve their goals. As the season progresses, his contributions on the pitch will be closely observed and analyzed, both by the club and its supporters.

Joselu's signing marks another exciting development in Real Madrid's summer transfer activity. With the squad taking shape, anticipation is building for the upcoming campaign as the club aims to reclaim its status as one of the dominant forces in European football.