Real Madrid has decided not to trigger the buy option clause for Vinicius Tobias, a 19-year-old Brazilian right-back.

Tobias joined Real Madrid on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk in April of 2022, and ended up making 35 appearances for Real Madrid Castilla, the club’s reserve team, while also playing in the UEFA Youth League. Real Madrid had the option to buy Tobias for €10 million, but they decided against it, per Fabrizio Romano.

Despite his promising performance, Real Madrid made the decision since they already have a number of talented right-backs, such as Daniel Carvajal and Lucas Vázquez, getting most of the action with the first team for the time being.

As a result, Tobias is now expected to leave Real Madrid in the summer transfer window. It is unclear where Tobias will end up, but he is sure to be a sought-after player this summer, as he is a talented young defender with a lot of potential who will surely make an impact with whichever club he ends up joining.

It is possible that Real Madrid and Tobias could reach a compromise, as the club could lower the buy option clause, or Tobias could agree to a lower salary. Discussions will soon take place with the team in an effort to find a solution.

Only time will tell what will happen to Vinicius Tobias. However, one thing is for sure: he is a talented young player with a lot of potential, and while he may not have panned out for Real Madrid, he looks to be one of the brightest young right back prospects in the game.