The Boston Red Sox just can’t catch a break this season, huh. An electric June saw them start fighting for AL East bragging rights thanks to their resilient pitching and Rafael Devers hitting like a madman. However, July saw them start crashing back down to Earth. Now, they are four games behind the final Wild Card spot in the American League.

To add insult to injury, a rather bizarre incident happened on Thursday night. Red Sox manager Alex Cora was calmly arguing his point to the head umpire about a play. It seemed civil, based on the body language of Cora and the ump. As the manager was walking off with a smile, though, the umpire suddenly called for Alex Cora to be ejected. (via Jomboy Media, Ben Verlander)

Alex Cora gets ejected for what appears to be light conversation pic.twitter.com/KP9SQEo7Cj — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 5, 2022

Just ridiculous. Alex Cora having a calm discussion with the home plate umpire. Starts smiling and walking away and THEN gets tossed. WHAT?! pic.twitter.com/t3nsa5ytcQ — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) August 5, 2022

To be fair to the umpire, we don’t exactly know what Cora said to the manager prior to walking off. For all we know, the Red Sox manager could’ve thrown a snide offensive insult under his breath. Considering the reputation of umpires in the last few years, though… you best believe even non-Boston fans will side with Cora here.

The Red Sox had a rather bizarre trade deadline, to say the least. Instead of going all-in on a title shot or committing to a rebuild, the front office decided… to teeter on the edge. They traded Christian Vasquez… but also went out of their way to trade for Eric Hosmer. Surprisingly, they also decided to keep JD Martinez, a player widely expected to be moved at the deadline.

Will this two-sided balancing act work out for the Red Sox. Historically speaking, this has almost never worked. We’ll see if Cora’ weird ejection can swing the tides in their favor.