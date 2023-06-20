Boston Red Sox skipper Alex Cora won his 400th game as the team's manager Monday night. He became the ninth manager in franchise history to hit that milestone.

After the win, Cora shared what the achievement meant to him and gave his thanks to his family and Boston ownership.

“I’ve got to thank my family because they’ve grinded with me since Day 1,” Cora said, per Sox beat writer Chris Cotillo. “I put them in a bad situation a few years ago, and the fact that they are here, it means a lot. Angelica is here, the boys (5-year-old twins Xander and Isander) are here. My mom texted me already.”

Cora is referring to his 2020 suspension for his involvement in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal in 2017. MLB's investigation into the Astros' misconduct also overlapped with another investigation into the 2018 Red Sox for similar offenses.

Cora and the Red Sox mutually parted ways prior to the 2020 season to avoid the distraction of the MLB investigations. Cora was later suspended for the remainder of the 2020 season, and was re-hired by Boston for the 2021 season.

“Like I told the guys, it's been a lot of players, a lot of coaches, different front offices. Same ownership. The fact they trusted me in 2017 and then after the suspension, they trusted me again,” Cora said. “Here we are. It took a while. 300 wins here and now 400 is here. It took a lot longer than we expected, but we’ll keep grinding and I’ll tip my hat to everyone who has been part of this.”

This is Cora's fifth season as the manager of the Red Sox. Together, they won Cora's first World Series as a manager in 2018, which was his first season at the helm in Boston.