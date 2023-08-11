The Boston Red Sox have to start collecting wins in bunches if they are to seriously become a legitimate contender for at least a wild card spot in the American League. They helped their cause with a 2-0 win Thursday night at Fenway Park over the Kansas City Royals to also win the four-game series outright.

They weren't able to sweep the Royals, but the Red Sox took three of four games and improved to 60-55.

Boston is still 11 games out of first place in the American League East division, but Red Sox manager Alex Cora is keeping the hope alive for the club.

“Just keep grinding, keep going. We won the series; we move on to the next one, Cora said after the Royals series, per Pete Abraham of MLB.com. “We’ve just got to keep winning.”

James Paxton came to play in the series finale against the Royals, as tossed 5.1 scoreless innings and fanned six Kansas City hitters on 98 pitches, while Boston's bullpen surrendered just a hit the rest of the way to complete the shutout.

The series win over Kansas City was also a great way for Boston to rebound from a three-game sweep in a prior set at home against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Coming up next for Cora and the Red Sox is another Beantown series against Miguel Cabrera and the visiting Detroit Tigers that begins Friday night. Lefty Chris Sale will start in the series opener, his first appearance since leaving a June 1 contest due to a shoulder issue.